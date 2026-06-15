Media hypes One Nation's resurgence — here's what they forgot

With One Nation's popularity on the rise, it's time to remind ourselves why the party is a threat to democracy (Screenshot via YouTube)

You can't read the news lately without hearing about the political resurgence of One Nation.

But amid the headlines, much of the party's long history of controversy, scandals and racist rhetoric appears to have faded from the conversation. Before buying into the hype, it may be worth revisiting what One Nation has stood for and said over the years.

With social media posts asking the public if Senator Pauline Hanson should become our next PM, there's never been a better time to remind ourselves why One Nation is a danger to our democracy.

Senator Hanson (1996): “I believe we are in danger of being swamped by Asians.” Senator Hanson (2016): “Now we are in danger of being swamped by Muslims.”

Check out our latest video for a deep dive into the seedy side of One Nation's dark history.

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