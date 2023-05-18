Media 'frenzy' over Bruce Lehrmann's rape trial leads to defamation bonanza

According to his defence lawyer, Bruce Lehrmann has always protested his innocence — unlike anyone accused of any crime, ever.

*CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses rape

Barrister Steven Whybrow has told an A.C.T. independent inquiry into how the justice system handled Brittany Higgins’ rape allegations, that his client was “convicted in the media before the trial started” and that he had a “problem” with Ms Higgins being referred to as “the victim”.

The inquiry is underway after A.C.T. Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Chief Prosecutor, Shane Drumgold SC, raised concerns about the conduct of police and their interference in his handling of the prosecution case.

This inquiry, which is still proceeding into the matter, is separate from the defamation cases Lehrmann is pursuing against various media outlets.

Mr Drumgold voiced concerns, back in November 2022, about police conduct in the Lehrmann case, suggesting “inappropriate interference” and that they “aligned with defence”.

We will now attempt to recap the key points of this bizarre saga to date.

1. Rape accusation

Former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Parliament House, leaving her passed out and naked in the office of her boss, back in 2019.

2. Reynold's office

The alleged victim’s former boss is Linda Reynolds, Liberal Party Senator and former Defence Minister in the Morrison Government.

3. Details of alleged rape

It was on Reynolds’ office couch, that the alleged victim was left, naked and passed out following the alleged assault, after being signed into Parliament House by her colleague, Lehrmann, with whom Higgins had been drinking in a nearby bar.

4. Gentlemanly conduct

Lehrmann, who later referred to his conduct on the night as "gentlemanly", was not on the scene when Ms Higgins was found unconscious and in a state of undress by the Parliament House security officer. This would appear to be at odds with Lehrmann's claims of chivalry.

5. Spring cleaning evidence

Reynolds later industrially cleaned the scene of the crime, called her staff member “a lying cow” and then surreptitiously provided key information to the attorney for the defendant during Lehrmann's trial. Reynolds also shipped Ms Higgins off to WA, as far away from prying eyes as Liberal Party connections could arrange, we presume.

6. The charge

Bruce Lehrmann was charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent to which he pleaded "not guilty".

7. Trial #1

Lehrmann’s first rape trial was abandoned by the judge in October 2022 due to 'juror misconduct'.

8. Trial #2

A second trial did not proceed due to prosecutors’ fears for Higgins’ mental health, after she was hospitalised following the abandonment of the first trial and the resultant unrelenting attacks in the media — a true media frenzy on the part of the usual suspects.

9. Risk to life

A.C.T. Chief Justice Lucy McCallum announced, in April this year, she would be maintaining a suppression order on some elements of the case involving Higgins remaining secret. McCallum said:

"I have no doubt that any further exacerbation of the level of media attention directed to her carries a risk to her life.”

10. Stacked odds

Ms Higgins later released a statement which read:

'The criminal justice system has long failed to deliver outcomes [in cases of sexual assault] ... I knew the odds were stacked against me from the outset.'

11. Police conduct

In November 2022, the A.C.T. DPP Chief Prosecutor, Shane Drumgold, first suggested issues with the conduct of police and their interference in his handling of the prosecution.

12. Alleged offender sues

Lehrmann – the alleged offender – is now suing News Corp and Network Ten, and journalists Lisa Wilkinson and Samantha Maiden.

13. Alleged offender "lies" about planning to sue

Lehrmann also told his then-girlfriend in reference to a story about to screen on The Project at the time:

“If I’m named tonight, he [his lawyer] says I’m up for millions as defamation.”

But Lehrmann later told the court that he had fabricated conversations with his lawyer about any plans to take defamation action as he was trying to placate his then-girlfriend.

14. Alleged enabler sues

Reynolds – the alleged enabler – is suing Ms Higgins’ partner David Sharaz for defamation over two tweets sent from his account that she considers"inaccurate criticisms".

Reynolds claimed in a statement that she had:

‘....Been the subject of harassing and highly distressing trolling on social media regarding myself and my conduct in respect of events concerning Ms Brittany Higgins which has damaged my reputation and caused me, my family and my staff, considerable stress and anguish.’

Interestingly, Reynolds did not raise in her exculpatory claims the matters of the cleaning of office evidence or leaking information to Lehrmann's defence counsel, or, indeed, of calling her former staffer "a lying cow".

Meanwhile – the alleged victim – Brittany Higgins, who endured an alleged rape, abuse from her former boss, an aborted rape trial and ongoing public excoriation in the media, distressing to the extent that she was hospitalised for her mental health, does not appear to be suing anyone at this stage.

Once upon a time, we used to laugh and say “Only in America” about a lot of strange occurrences, such as absurd applications of the litigation system. It seems we must accept that this is an increasingly disturbing trend in Australia. We now have alleged perpetrators of crimes suing everyone, not because they have been acquitted of any wrongdoing but because their criminal trials have been abandoned due to jury misconduct or the risk to the lives of alleged victims due to ongoing trauma associated with the legal process. And we must suffer politicians suing anyone who dares to hold them to account while in office.

It’s a strange world indeed when it’s not the alleged victims but the alleged perpetrators and alleged enablers that want recompense.

Independent Australia believes something clearly stinks in our legal and judicial systems.

If you would like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

