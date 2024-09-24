In Springfield, they're eating the dawgs, the people that came in.

They're eating the cats, they're eating... they're eating the pets of the people that live there.

People, don't eat the pets.

And this is what's happening in our country.

Chorus: Make the pets great again (x4).

(Grab 'em by the pussy.)

My dawg was taken and used for food!

And it's a shame.

(Grab 'em by the pussy x2).

They're eating the people.

They're eating the pussy.

They're eating America.

Millions and millions of people, they're eating the towns.

They're eating the baby.

They're eating the Governor of West Virginia.

They're eating at least 12 and probably 14 or 15 different pets.

And this is what's happening in our country — the cats lost by a whisker.