SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Video News

Make the Pets Great Again

By | | comments |

In Springfield, they're eating the dawgs, the people that came in.
They're eating the cats, they're eating... they're eating the pets of the people that live there.

 

People, don't eat the pets.

 

In Springfield, they're eating the dawgs, the people that came in.
They're eating the cats, they're eating... they're eating the pets of the people that live there.

 

And this is what's happening in our country.

 

Chorus: Make the pets great again (x4).

(Grab 'em by the pussy.)

 

In Springfield, they're eating the dawgs, the people that came in.
They're eating the cats, they're eating... they're eating the pets of the people that live there.

 

My dawg was taken and used for food!

 

In Springfield, they're eating the dawgs, the people that came in.
They're eating the cats, they're eating... they're eating the pets of the people that live there.

 

And it's a shame.

 

Chorus: Make the pets great again (x4).

(Grab 'em by the pussy x2).

 

They're eating the dawgs.
They're eating the cats.
They're eating the dawgs.
They're eating the cats.
They're eating the people.
They're eating the pussy.
They're eating the people.
They're eating the pussy.
They're eating the people that came in.
They're eating America.
Millions and millions of people, they're eating the towns.
They're eating the baby.
They're eating the Governor of West Virginia.
They're eating at least 12 and probably 14 or 15 different pets.

 

Chorus: Make the pets great again (x4).

 

And this is what's happening in our country — the cats lost by a whisker.

Follow Independent Australia on Twitter at @independentaus, on Twitter HERE, Facebook HERE and Instagram HERE.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
POLITICS SATIRE MUSIC VIDEO
VIDEO Donald Trump eating pets debate 2024 Presidential Election U.S. Election humour satire music video Springfield
Share Article
Recent articles by Independent Australia
Make the Pets Great Again

In Springfield, they're eating the dawgs, the people that came in...  
Despite two banning orders, Grubisa is relentless

Dominique Grubisa claims to be radically transparent, relentlessly marching on ...  
IA Writing Competition: More time to win prizes!

We're extending the IA Writing Competition until 31 October, so there's even more ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate