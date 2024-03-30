SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Satire Opinion

Mainstream media steering us clear of the bigger issues

By | | comments |
(Cartoon by Mark David / @MDavidCartoons)

The mainstream media has become an increasingly unreliable source of news that really matters, writes John Longhurst.

BAZZA SIPPED his schooner and scrolled his iPad for news.

He was in earshot of various conversations and tuned into the debate about the overhyped NRL launch in the USA.

There was a pause as Know-All Ron cleared his throat and pontificated about Sam Kerr being charged with “racially aggravated assault” in London.

Ron’s audience shook their heads and his chest swelled before he concluded:

“Her actions have completely undermined the launch of the National Rugby League season.”

Don't believe the Right-wing media, Sam Kerr isn't racist
Don't believe the Right-wing media, Sam Kerr isn't racist

The conservative media has jumped at the chance to play the reverse racism card after Sam Kerr snapped at a UK police officer.

Bazza tuned out before the corrections cut in.

To his right, a conversation about a ute tax raged but was cut short when the pub wag stated:

Fair enough if it is used for a purpose, but in most cases, particularly in the city, the biggest challenge these monstrous utes such as Rams face is the speed humps at the supermarket car park. Anyhow, these emissions standards are not a ute tax and are the norm overseas. We are just dragging the chain, once again, on anything to do with climate change. But, rest assured, I am pretty certain Peter Dutton will trounce it anyway, with a policy on nuclear-powered utes.

Bazza grinned, took a decent sip and looked up at the television news. Property prices, hospital waiting times, a minor earthquake in the Blue Mountains and the ongoing contest to take the USA to a November retirement home had the newsreader punctuating – and occasionally editing – each story with his eyebrows.

Bazza gritted his teeth and shook his head.

Above the din, Bazza could overhear Mick lead a discussion with a large group of patrons on the whereabouts of Catherine, Princess of Wales. The fact that four international picture agencies had issued “kill notices” of a family photo released by Kensington Palace for UK Mother’s Day prompted furious debate and much “tut-tutting”.

Conspiracy theories from a possible kidnapping by Russian President Vladimir Putin to her being under lock and key in the Tower of London stoked the conversation to fever pitch.

Murdoch-led media's relentless stranglehold won’t deter fearless truth-tellers — like IA
Murdoch-led media's relentless stranglehold won’t deter fearless truth-tellers — like IA

With the entire Fourth Estate controlled by so few, Michelle Pini and Dave Donovan examine the media's role in setting the default position on some of the top stories of 2023.

Mick took a decent sip and raised his voice to restore order:

“Let’s just keep an eye on things for the moment. Without doubt, it is the biggest news story doing the rounds at this time, but let’s just hope and pray that things work out for the Royal Family. They are facing problems on a number of fronts with the King’s recent cancer diagnosis and a wayward son off living in California.”

Murmurs of agreement.

Bazza half smiled, took a generous sip of his schooner and searched the internet on his iPad for some time before landing on the fact that 30,000 people killed in the war on Gaza now matched the 30,000 people killed in the war in Ukraine.

He searched in vain for a corresponding news story. 

John Longhurst is a former industrial advocate and political adviser. He currently works as an English and History teacher on the South Coast of NSW.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
SATIRE MEDIA
MAINSTREAM MEDIA NRL Las Vegas Sam Kerr ute tax Peter Dutton Princess Catherine Photoshop Vladimir Putin King Charles
Share Article
Recent articles by John Longhurst
Mainstream media steering us clear of the bigger issues

The mainstream media has become an increasingly unreliable source of news that ...  
We should all embrace the Taylor Swift fever

It's all about Taylor Swift, writes John Longhurst.  
Farmers should shed National Party and fight for their interests

Australian farmers should begin asserting their rights rather than being co-opted ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate