Lionel Rose — a champion revealed

Indigenous Australian boxing world champion Lionel Rose became one of Australia's most famous sportsmen after beating Japan’s Masahiko 'Fighting' Harada for the world bantamweight title in 1968. (Photo, 1988.)
I drove to Drouin to take this photo, accompanied by reporter Stuart Rintoul.
During their interview, Rintoul referred to a difficult time in the champ’s life, when, some years earlier, police had found Rose hiding behind a cupboard in a school. (Rose was arrested for trespassing with intent to steal and subsequently fined.)
Rintoul looked Rose squarely in the eyes and said in a challenging voice:
‘Lionel, you were found by the police hiding behind a schoolroom cupboard. How do you feel about that?’
Rose replied:
‘I was surprised.’
Rintoul asked:
‘Do you mean you were surprised because you never thought your life would come to that?’
‘No,’ said the champ:
‘I was surprised because I never thought the police would look behind the cupboard!’
The three of us fell about laughing. It was a genuine icebreaker and Stuart went on to conduct an honest and revealing interview with one of Australia’s great sportsmen and characters.
The portrait I took, capturing Lionel’s cheeky grin, highlights his relaxed composure.
Rose was funny, much of his humour self-deprecating. A champion, in so many ways.
**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**
Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.
He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and the recently launched, 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.
