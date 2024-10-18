Kid Laroi dazzles NRL grand final while 'horror' opera causes outrage

While Australian artists are in the spotlight this week, a controversial stage production has offended the clergy and induced illness in its audience. IA's music columnist, David Kowalski, has the latest.

Kid Laroi does NRL pre-game show

In my last column, I wrote about Katy Perry and her astounding performance at the AFL grand final. In the comments from that piece, the most common complaint was asking why the AFL couldn’t find an Australian artist to give millions of dollars for a performance.

It’s a fair question. I think it would make someone a superstar if they chose an artist that was dynamic and powerful, but still in their up-and-coming stages. And if they played their cards right, they would make a stadium of footy fans (and millions watching around the world) instant fans. King Stingray would have been perfect in this instance. Maybe next year?

In the case of the competing football code’s big end-of-season bash, The National Rugby League (NRL) hired one of the few internationally-recognised Australian stars of the moment — The Kid Laroi. Laroi, born Charlton Howard, is a Kamilaroi man (from which the “Laroi” part of his stage name comes from) who hails from Redfern in the inner city of Sydney.

Laroi started uploading his music to Soundcloud when he was 14 years old. Since then, he has managed to spread his talents far and wide and has caught the attention of some big names, leading artists like Justin Beiber and Miley Cyrus to collaborate with him. He has already had huge-selling hit singles here in Australia and in the USA.

This performance at the Grand Final was polished, heavy on the pyrotechnics and full of Laroi's greatest hits. The 12-minute set is a potted history of his career thus far and this slick performance shows his compelling stage presence and his influences. He topped off the set with a version of the INXS classic ‘Never Tear Us Apart’, showing he has an amazing voice.

All from a young man who turned 21 less than two months ago.

I hope those who are planning the next AFL grand final were taking notes.

Oasis Australian tour — no dynamic pricing

The buzz surrounding the Oasis reunion seems to have abated slightly. I am pleased to report that the band has learned its lesson from the debacle surrounding Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing ticket vending model and has announced that for future shows, it will not be using the practice.

That will be music to the ears of Australian fans, who can now purchase tickets for the gigs the band will play on our fair shores in November 2025. That said, the prices aren’t cheap. The cheap seats during the pre-sale were reportedly starting at $250 and heading northward from there. We’ll see if the online queues and other dramas reported in the UK will be repeated here.

New King Stingray

The aforementioned Yolngu rock band King Stingray is releasing a new album on 8 November 2025 entitled For The Dreams. Their 2023 self-titled album went gangbusters and earned them legions of new fans, and the first single from the album, ‘Light Up The Path’, is an upbeat exhortation to get up and get everything from life you can. Full of riffs and layered vocal harmonies, this is a great one for the summer road trip playlist.

Sugarbag Blonde

For those who like something a bit more laid back with a bluesy edge, Sunshine Coast band Sugarbag Blonde brings you its latest single, ‘Down’. Plenty of warm Fender Stratocaster tones and replica Hammond Organ sounds to wash over your ears within. Underpinned by some crisp, tight drumming as well, it slowly unfolds all of its charms over the course of a leisurely five minutes.

This is a keeper. Look out for an album from the band in the not-too-distant future.

Rebooted 20th-century opera makes theatre-goers green

It’s been a long time since I have heard any controversy in the world of high art. To be fair, the world of the classics hasn’t been without its controversies over the centuries. After all, Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony was a flop at its premiere in Vienna in December 1808 and there were riots at the Paris premiere of Igor Stravinsky’s ballet, Le Sacre du Printemps (The Rite of Spring), in 1913.

Similarly, German playwright Paul Hindemith’s one-act play, Sancta Susanna, premiered in Stuttgart in 1922, depicting a nunnery in a heightened sexual frenzy. It was particularly risqué for its time and was decried by one critic as a ‘desecration of our cultural institutions’. Over 100 years later, it has been staged again, reinterpreted by avant-garde choreographer Florentina Holzinger. If you thought a 21st-century revision of the piece would’ve made it less salacious, think again.

The new revision includes lots of nudity, live body piercing, graphic sexual acts, sword swallowing, crucifixions with dripping blood and much more. At the 5 and 6 October performances, 18 patrons had to be treated for severe nausea during the shows by doctors and paramedics. Despite this, the remaining shows of the season have sold out all available seats.

Predictably, the Archbishop of Salzburg has taken offence to the opera, saying that the show is “seriously offensive to believers’ religious feelings and convictions”. It still fascinates me that an art form like opera or ballet can be so profoundly radical as to provoke such a powerful reaction from people.

I, for one, am not keen to witness anything like this — I’ve previously passed out just from watching my kids get stitches. However, if you are game, take a look at the trailer below.

Until next week…

David Kowalski is a writer, musician, educator, sound engineer and podcaster. His podcasts 'The Sound and the Fury Podcast' and 'Audio Cumulus' can be heard exclusively here. You can follow David on Twitter @sound_fury_pod.

