Sport News

Kevin Bartlett — the toughest of Tigers

By | | comments |
(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

Kevin Bartlett storms out to the ¾-time huddle to "school" his Tigers during a Saturday afternoon match at the "G". (Photo, 1991.)

As a Richmond player, Bartlett earned the nickname "Hungry" because he would rather try to put the Sherrin through the sticks from 50 metres out than pass to a teammate. 

Coach Kevin didn't suffer arguments from his players. This photo says all it needs to say about how "well" Richmond was playing on this occasion.

Bartlett was sacked in 1991 and remained estranged from all things Richmond until 2007 when he attended an evening to support his lifelong mate and Richmond great, Tom Hafey.

Kevin Bartlett was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 2006: 

Bartlett achieved almost every honour in VFL except winning a Brownlow Medal. He won Richmond’s best and fairest five times, in 1967, 1968, 1973, 1974, and 1977, was leading goal kicker four times, in 1974 (47 goals), 1975 (42), 1977 (55), 1983 (equal 37), and was captain for the 1979 season in an era in which Tigers skippers rarely lasted more than a season.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

