Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
LOGIN
Life & Arts

Julian Assange's father speaks in Brisbane about son's torture

| | comments
Julian Assange has been horribly mistreated by several governments (image via Flickr)

Julian Assange’s father, John Shipton, will be speaking in Brisbane at the Kurilpa Hall in West End on Wednesday 11 December.

The event is part of a developing movement across the globe aimed at saving his son, who is currently languishing in a bleak British prison, awaiting likely extradition to the United States to face the death penalty for the crime of journalism.

Mr Shipton will report on Assange’s prospects in facing U.S. espionage charges, outline Julian’s serious health concerns, and will be interviewed by reporters from Independent Australia, as well as field questions from the audience. The event is to be co-hosted by Independent Australia and the Queensland Council of Civil Liberties.

This event comes after a group of 60 doctors last week wrote an open letter to the British Home Secretary, indicating Assange’s health was so bad they feared he could die in prison. They requested he be transferred from the horrifying conditions in which he is currently being held, in Belmarsh Prison, to a university hospital. So far, as usual, these reasonable and humane requests have fallen on stony deaf ears.

Also speaking at the event will be Ciaron O’Reilly, a Catholic Worker and Ploughshares activist who has served time for his anti-war protests in the U.S. and Ireland. Mr O’Reilly was gaoled for disarming American planes on their way to bomb Iraq in the First and the Second Iraq wars. A supporter of Assange, O’Reilly has been an organiser of demonstrations outside the Ecuadorian Embassy and the infamous Belmarsh Prison.

Mr O’Reilly said the conditions in Belmarsh were designed to crush Assange, physically and emotionally.

“The prison system is designed to isolate, demoralised and defeat the resister,” said O’Reilly.

He continued, saying:

In the case of Julian Assange, the British Government has doubled down placing him in a Category A prison — for a breach of bail, when there was never a charge!

 

Within Belmarsh Prison, they have moved Julian out of general population into isolation and a 22-hour daily lock down. 

 

He is subjected to ‘control moves’ to avoid any contact or fellowship with other prisoners. These measures are designed to break down the mental and physical health of Julian Assange.

JUSTICE FOR JULIAN - EVENT

Julian Assange's father John Shipton, together with former anti-war prisoner of U.S Ciaron O'Reilly, will appear at a public event supported by Independent Australia and the Queensland Council for Civil Liberties (QCCL), at Kurilpa Hall, Brisbane, at 7 pm on Wednesday, 11 December 2019. Tickets only $10 available HERE. You can join the Facebook event HERE.

(Mr Shipton will also be speaking in Mullumbimby on 8 December and in Nimbin on 12 December.)

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL LIFE & ARTS
Julian Assange John Shipton Brisbane politics surveillance Ciaron O'Reilly justice transparency truth torture
Recent articles by
Open letter to Scott Morrison regarding Julian Assange

Academics, journalists, security veterans, whistleblowers, authors and artists have ...  
VIDEO: Julian Assange's dad details son's torture

Independent Australia and QCCL hosted an event to raise awareness for the plight ...  
BRISBANE EVENT: Justice for Julian

Independent Australia is co-hosting a public event together with the Queensland ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
Daily news
Get FREE daily updates from IA to your inbox.
Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

IA is dedicated to providing fearless, independent journalism, free for all, with no barriers. But we need your help. To keep us speaking truth to power, please consider donating to IA today - even a dollar will make a huge difference - or subscribe and receive all the benefits of membership. Keep ‘em honest. Support IA.

Close Subscribe Donate