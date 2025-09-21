SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Jeff Kennett's Hawthorn hoodoo gone but not forgotten

Then-Victorian Premier and Hawthorn man Jeff Kennett ponders his menu at the MCG's AFL Grand Final Breakfast. (Circa, 1990s.)

Among many "haunting" moments in Australia's history of great sporting rivalries, the "Kennett curse" stands out in AFL circles.

After Hawthorn beat Geelong in the 2008 AFL Grand Final, the much-publicised hoodoo hounded the Hawks for the next five years.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

SPORT ARTS LIFE & ARTS
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley Jeff Kennett Kennett curse AFL Hawthorn Grand Final Geelong Brisbane Lions
Jeff Kennett's Hawthorn hoodoo gone but not forgotten

