Indy Eye: Zoe Daniel's fight for every Goldstein vote

Former Independent MP Zoe Daniel discusses her fight for the seat of Goldstein and the hate campaign launched against her in this must-see video podcast with managing editor Michelle Pini.
"...The nature of the environment was everything from people screaming at me and standing over me in the street, I was doxxed, my car with its number plate was distributed online, an enormous amount of online abuse, obviously. And I was spat on...”
~ Zoe Daniel
And on the current state of our mainstream media, Daniel says:
“The media thrives on a fight of any kind. The nature of our media currently is that it's all based on conflict — that's what gets eyeballs and sells newspapers in the historical sense. And I think that, unfortunately, that creates a range of issues...”
Watch the full interview here:
Or listen to the podcast on Spotify here:
Please LIKE the video, SHARE it and subscribe to the IA YouTube channel.
And in case you missed them, check out earlier Indy Eye episodes below:
- Murdocracy with Ranald Macdonald
- All about the money with Stephen Koukoulas
- Mad F***ing Witches on what makes them mad
- Burning down the house with friendlyjordies
- Inside the housing crisis with Purple Pingers (Jordan van den Lamb) and Roz Ward
- Interview with columnist Alan Austin
Follow managing editor Michelle Pini on Bluesky @michellepini.bsky.social and Independent Australia on Bluesky @independentaus.bsky.social, X/Twitter @independentaus and Facebook HERE.
Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.