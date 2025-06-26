Indy Eye: Zoe Daniel's fight for every Goldstein vote

Former Independent MP Zoe Daniel discusses her fight for the seat of Goldstein and the hate campaign launched against her in this must-see video podcast with managing editor Michelle Pini.

"...The nature of the environment was everything from people screaming at me and standing over me in the street, I was doxxed, my car with its number plate was distributed online, an enormous amount of online abuse, obviously. And I was spat on...” ~ Zoe Daniel

And on the current state of our mainstream media, Daniel says:

“The media thrives on a fight of any kind. The nature of our media currently is that it's all based on conflict — that's what gets eyeballs and sells newspapers in the historical sense. And I think that, unfortunately, that creates a range of issues...”

Watch the full interview here:

Or listen to the podcast on Spotify here:

