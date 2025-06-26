SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Video News

Indy Eye: Zoe Daniel's fight for every Goldstein vote

By

Former Independent MP Zoe Daniel discusses her fight for the seat of Goldstein and the hate campaign launched against her in this must-see video podcast with managing editor Michelle Pini.

"...The nature of the environment was everything from people screaming at me and standing over me in the street, I was doxxed, my car with its number plate was distributed online, an enormous amount of online abuse, obviously. And I was spat on...”

~ Zoe Daniel

And on the current state of our mainstream media, Daniel says:

“The media thrives on a fight of any kind. The nature of our media currently is that it's all based on conflict — that's what gets eyeballs and sells newspapers in the historical sense. And I think that, unfortunately, that creates a range of issues...”

Watch the full interview here:

Or listen to the podcast on Spotify here:

And in case you missed them, check out earlier Indy Eye episodes below:

