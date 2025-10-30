INDY EYE VIDEO PODCAST: Media legend Jeff McMullen joins IA

Media legend Dr Jeff McMullen AM shares his thoughts on Donald Trump and the conservative narrative fueling our fear of difference, AI and the future of Australian media, and his Aboriginal rights activism.
Media doesn't exist truly to inform, to educate or to even establish fact.
It actually is a matrix of competition for attention to a billboard to sell things...
The all-pervading algorithm for modern media now, is profit.
AI will revolutionise everything. But in that same revolution, we're going to be in a very murky period.
I mean, we used to say in a war zone, you need more than night vision goggles to actually see the truth of things.
I think the metaphor holds for the complexity of information today.
