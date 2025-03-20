SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Indy Eye: Murdocracy with Ranald Macdonald

By | | comments |

Media legend and former CEO of The Age, Ranald Macdonald, chats with managing editor Michelle Pini about the media, the rise of fascism and the power of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.

MICHELLE PINI: Do you think Australia can survive another government like the Morrison Government?

 

RANALD MACDONALD: I see quite clearly that the concept of the Coalition just getting in would be totally disastrous.

And on the subject of the overarching power of the "Murdocracy":

It's just that [Murdoch] is representative of all that's worst in journalism, and of course we've now got the impact of the Musks and the others who are trying to control the material that we get.

 

They're not just controlling it, they're actually slanting it in the way that they feel they want it to be presented. And it means that for all of us, we don't know what to trust — no one knows what to trust.

~ Ranald Macdonald

Watch the full interview here:

And in case you missed them, check out earlier Indy Eye episodes below:

