Indy Eye: Mad F***ing Witches on what makes them mad

In the latest episode of Indy Eye, Mad Fucking Witches (MFW) founder Jennie Hill talks to managing editor Michelle Pini about the maddening media, misogyny and why they’ve taken to their brooms over Kyle Sandilands.

PINI: Do you want to tell us about the fuckin' swearing? HILL: ...We just kind of wanted [MFW] to be unapologetically feminist and say whatever we liked, and encourage people to be a bit louder and a bit more open in their opinions.

When you have this relentless misogyny in the media, it's like a culture war going on at the moment to keep women out of powerful places – in government, the corporate sector and the media – and to get women who have infiltrated those places, keep them from getting promoted more. ~ MFW Founder Jennie Hill

Watch the full interview here:

Please LIKE the video, SHARE it and subscribe to the IA YouTube channel, so we can keep bringing you more great video content!

And in case you missed them, check out earlier Indy Eye episodes below:

Follow managing editor Michelle Pini on Bluesky @michellepini.bsky.social and Independent Australia on Bluesky @independentaus.bsky.social.