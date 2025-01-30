Indy Eye: Inside the housing crisis with Purple Pingers

Australia is still in the grips of a housing crisis and one man is campaigning for fairness by highlighting shocking rental conditions and failures by the Government.

In this week's edition of Indy Eye, managing editor Michelle Pini chats with Jordan van den Lamb, AKA Purple Pingers, along with campaign manager and fellow social activist Roz Ward.

Jordan has become one of Australia's most high-profile activists, making news around the globe. He has won public adoration by exposing poor behaviour from landlords and also helping people find vacant homes in which to squat. He has been dubbed the Robin Hood of renters, a title which he claims doesn't portray him accurately.

JORDAN: The Robin Hood analogy kind of individualises an approach to social justice that I disagree with. I take a collective approach and try to empower other people rather than just doing it myself, because that's not what I believe in. I don't think we should be waiting for saviours and stuff like that... we are much more powerful together. ROZ: And you're no good at archery.

Jordan will be running as a senate candidate for the Victorian Socialist Party in this year's Federal Election and you can find all his links right here.

