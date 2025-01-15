Indy Eye: Burning down the house with friendlyjordies

Michelle Pini chats with comedian, reluctant investigative journo and motivational speaker Jordan Shanks Markovina, AKA friendlyjordies, about politics, media, firebombs and why he prefers to be known simply as a YouTube monkey.

SHANKS-MARKOVINA is brutally honest throughout, sharing his views and motivations and even details of his upcoming show:

My new comedy show is insane. I'm gonna destroy all of my credibility at once — it's about aliens.

PINI: Would you say that you are motivated by the fact that people have tried to shut you up? SHANKS-MARKOVINA: No. I am completely motivated by the fact that very few people, if anyone, seemed to care about the facts, seemed to care about the direction of the country at all.

Follow managing editor Michelle Pini on Bluesky @michellepini.bsky.social and Independent Australia on Bluesky @independentaus.bsky.social.