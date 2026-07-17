In the wake of the Simon Gordon scandal: Adding insult to injury

(Image by Dan Jensen using screenshot of Dr Simon Gordon via YouTube and background via Adobe Stock)

A severe public wrong has occurred, causing ongoing, debilitating physical pain and emotional and mental distress in many hundreds of women, and there must be accountability, writes managing editor Michelle Pini.

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses medical procedures, which may be distressing for some readers

THE GYNAECOLOGIST and endometriosis specialist at the heart of the controversy involving the alleged surgical abuse of hundreds of women now seems to be the name that shall not be mentioned.

Though his alleged heinous deeds were first reported in a February Four Corners episode, aside from references on law firm websites urging his former patients to come forward, former doctor (he has surrendered his registration) Simon Gordon is the new Voldemort.

Unfortunately, however, his former patients are still suffering, and although there has been much talk of action, many have been left without medical care and only complex legal avenues to pursue. Gordon treated over 13,000 patients. The legal process, which is an option over 500 women have so far considered, may subject victims to further invasive tests and intense legal examination, and it will likely be a long and arduous process, with no assured outcome.

Gordon has denied all allegations.

THE INJUSTICE

It’s important to note here that the many hundreds of patients affected by Gordon’s now-suspect surgical procedures have already endured extreme physical, mental and emotional trauma.

Some patients underwent life-altering surgeries, including the removal of countless healthy organs via oophorectomies, hysterectomies and assorted intricate surgical procedures unrelated to reproductive organs, despite histopathology reports often showing little or no evidence of endometriosis tissue present at the time of surgery. Many of these procedures were performed on patients under the age of 30, sometimes without the patients’ consent.

Let that sink in. You go into surgery – a major undertaking for anyone – trusting that only affected tissue will be removed and emerge a few hours later, now with additional blinding pain in unrelated areas, and/or without reproductive organs.

Kristie (not her real name), a 32-year-old former patient of Gordon, told IA:

I went to Simon Gordon for what I thought would be expert excision of endometriosis. He operated on my obtruator nerve and my uterine artery without my knowledge or prior consent. I now deal with exacerbated pain and fatigue daily, and the nerve pain is so severe that my work options are now significanty limited.

As well, many patients have been informed by legal practitioners that post-surgical clinical images provided by Gordon, which should detail what was done to their internal organs, may not even be their own.

Another former patient, Amy (not her real name), sums it up thus:

It’s not only that we have been physically violated. It’s not only that our symptoms are worse than when we sought care. Many of us have been told our surgical images are not necessarily our own. I don’t even know what’s been done to my body. On top of that, I have been unable to find a specialist that will treat me.

The evidence is overwhelming that an acute public wrong has occurred – one that has affected many hundreds of women, causing ongoing, debilitating physical pain and emotional and mental distress – and direct action is urgently needed.

THE REVIEWS

In the wake of this public injustice, Australia is still waiting for the hospital at the heart of the controversy, Epworth Hospital, and the medical regulator, AHPRA, to produce the results of their inquiries.

It has now been five months since the story broke and affected former patients (of whom over 500 have been identified thus far) are still waiting on any news regarding Epworth Hospital’s self-declared internal investigation. Four Corners revealed Epworth ignored numerous complaints about Gordon over many years, from both patients and medical professionals. While Epworth announced it would be conducting an internal, independent review, its record in this matter negates any public confidence in such a review.

Further, since Epworth continued to allow Gordon to operate, despite the plethora of complaints received against him – including from medical professionals – there can be no public confidence that such abominable mistreatment is not still occurring elsewhere or will not be repeated.

It appears AHPRA also dismissed complaints from both patients and medical professionals. The expected timeframe for the completion of the AHPRA investigation needs to be announced, but beyond that, a review into its handling of earlier complaints and a clear outline for procedural changes to ensure this is not repeated are also needed.

ONGOING CARE

Given the relatively small and interconnected nature of this specialist field, former patients, whose trust has already been betrayed, are concerned about whether they can obtain a genuinely independent clinical opinion.

They should have access to appropriately qualified specialists who are independent of Gordon’s former practice and the Epworth Hospital, with any relevant prior professional relationships openly disclosed and appropriately managed.

THE LEGALITIES

Former patients, who are already under extreme stress, are required to decipher complex medical, regulatory and legal processes without clear and accessible guidance. This is a minefield at the best of times, but when trust has already been abused, this is simply not a reasonable expectation.

It is time for the State and/or Federal governments to provide professional assistance to help navigate their legal rights.

A PUBLIC WRONG MUST NOW BE ADDRESSED

Both the Federal Health Minister Mark Butler’s initial response and that of Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan were immediate and attempted to take into account the trauma suffered by former patients.

However, the victims of this injustice are still experiencing ongoing trauma and believe they have not received sufficient support. While Premier Allan offered a medical-review pathway, five months on, many have still not even received an appointment date. These patients are in urgent need of independent care. They also need transparency in terms of the announced response from the relevant bodies, as well as measurable action.

Endometriosis is a chronic inflammatory condition affecting one in seven women and those assigned female at birth. Endometriosis tissue may be found on all organs, including non-reproductive organs, though it is primarily linked with the female reproductive system and often causes chronic pain. Suffice to say, in the vast majority of cases, it is not something that will go away with a couple of Panadol and a lie down.

Further, so many sufferers who desperately sought treatment from Gordon, and then were allegedly surgically abused, all while under the care of a premium private hospital, have been left in the lurch.

Given the extent of this public injustice and the number of people the system has so far failed, urgent action is needed.

IA contacted both Premier Allan’s office and the office of Federal Health Minister Mark Butler with the above questions.

A detailed response was received from Victorian Minister for Health Harriet Shing (summarised here):

The allegations and experiences that aired on Four Corners were incredibly confronting and distressing, and the women who came forward have demonstrated extraordinary strength. We are also continuing to support women and girls who for too long have had their pain ignored, misdiagnosed or downplayed. This includes our nation-leading women’s pain inquiry, report, and our adoption of the recommendations including establishing women’s health clinics and access to better treatment, care and support.

We also received the following response (summarised here) from a spokesperson for Minister Butler's office:

In response to the experiences shared by affected women, the Victorian and Commonwealth governments are working together to provide interconnected, targeted support to assist them in accessing appropriate care and services.

The Commonwealth Government is funding Victorian Primary Health Networks with $1.5 million to support affected women to provide Endometriosis and Pelvic Pain (EPP) Care Navigator services.

The Commonwealth is partnering with the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners and the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists to upskill health practitioners.

Through these partnerships, $5.95 million will be provided to develop and embed a suite of measures for clinical care standards, living guidelines and ongoing education.

Health ministers are committed to strengthening safety and accountability within the healthcare system to prevent future patient harm.

Independent Australia acknowledges these are all worthy measures.

However, a gross public wrong has occurred and there must also be accountability. There must also be a clear indication that such a heinous injustice cannot be repeated.

It is time for both the Victorian State Government and the Federal Government to exercise their discretionary powers and establish a specific taskforce to conduct a focused investigation, with clear and discernible action, into this matter.

Anything less is allowing the injustice to continue. Anything less is only adding insult to injury.

Follow managing editor Michelle Pini on Twitter @vmp9 and Bluesky @michellepini.bsky.social, and Independent Australia on Twitter at @independentaus, Facebook HERE and Instagram HERE.

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