Ignorance is not bliss: Including people with disabilities in Australian society

Progress is still to be made to ensure that people with disabilities can enjoy the same rights as everyone else (image by Elevate via Pexels)

We have a long way to go to ensure that people with disabilities are fully included in all aspects of Australian society, writes John Longhurst.

BERYL SIPPED a glass of sauvignon blanc and smiled widely as Bazza approached:

"G’day there, Beryl. I reckon it’s the first time I have spotted you in the pub. Good to see you out and about.”

Beryl leaned forward in her electric wheelchair.

She said:

"Ah Bazza, Bella, the publican, has installed a new ramp which means I can independently access the pub. Otherwise, I would have to rely on others and I hate putting people out. A single step is enough to deny me access.”

Bazza sipped his schooner and rubbed his chin:

“A simple ramp makes a difference, eh, Beryl? That’s nice of Bella.”

Beryl screwed her face and eyeballed Bazza.

Nice, what do you mean nice? It’s nice of Bella to comply with the law, Bazza. It’s not a favour. It’s my right to have access. The Disability Discrimination Act makes it against the law for public places to be inaccessible to people with a disability. I seem to spend a lot of time reminding the able-bodied community of my rights. They are not gestures of goodwill, Bazza. They are my bloody rights. Take away my access and you take away my independence. I might as well stay locked up at home.

Bazza’s blushed and raised both eyebrows as Beryl paused for a sip of her wine.

Take this morning, Bazza and every bloody Friday morning. The garbage truck only has to leave one empty bin across the footpath and my access is compromised. If I try to go around it, I am likely to get bogged on the grass and can only hope for an able-bodied person, with a bit of muscle, to come along and push me out. So I have to turn around and either abandon my trip into town or backtrack and find a ramp to cross the road to the other footpath. It’s ridiculous I have to constantly remind the council of its legal obligations.

Bazza’s mouth remained half-open.

Beryl said:

“Abandoned shopping trolleys are another favourite of some in the able-bodied community, Bazza. I really need to install a bull bar on the front of my chair and just bulldoze my way through. One thoughtless act can really stuff up my day.”

Beryl ran her fingers through her hair.

Ah there are some advantages, Bazza. I reckon I could beat you in a sprint to town if the path is clear. Now, it might not be great to appreciate the view or smells at bum height in a crowd but when I am in the supermarket, I am at eye level to the cheaper options always available below abled body eye level. Also kids always stop for a chat as they are at equal height.

Bazza smiled and finished his schooner as Bella approached:“All good, Beryl?”

Beryl replied:

“Not bad, Bella but it would be even better if the disabled toilet is left unlocked and is not used as a store room, but we are making progress.”

Bella’s face reddened.

John Longhurst is a former industrial advocate and political adviser. He currently works as an English and History teacher on the South Coast of NSW.