SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Satire Opinion

If the cap fits... maybe use it to pull one over on the boss?

By | | comments |
(Image by Ketut Subiyant | Pexels)

Mick and the boys meet a sharp-dressed man with a cunning plan to get out of work.

Patches of perspiration had young Simon’s shirt clinging to his upper body. He ran the schooner across his forehead and closed his eyes for a moment before joining the group who shared a certain vintage.

“You old blokes must be feeling this heat. I admire your stamina coming out when the temperature is over 30°C.”

A few shakes of the head and numerous "tut-tuts" before Know-All Ron sucked in a deep breath.

“Come off it, Simon. You need to toughen up a bit. When I was your age, we did not take our jumpers off until the thermometer hit 30°C. When it hit 35°C we might slap on some coconut oil, head off to the local pool for a swim and a sun bake.”

Farewell roast: Best to remember employees get the last word
Farewell roast: Best to remember employees get the last word

Bazza and Mick quaff a few quiet ones as the union delegate farewells Mick's bastard-of-a-boss.

Ron paused and rubbed his sun-spotted cheek, took a sip and eyeballed Simon’s shirt.

“And we would be wearing singlets under our shirts.”

Various nods of agreement before Mick cleared his throat.

“Listen up, Simon. Back in the day, real heat was when you could hang a couple of slices of bread and some bacon on the clothesline, crack an egg alongside a billy of tea on the back step and within minutes breakfast would be served.”

Mick paused for a sip and a half smile.

“And that was well before the big heat in the middle of the day when you could put a leg of lamb on that very step…”

Mick was silenced as all eyes trained on the patron in the buttoned-up three-piece suit with a tie tightly knotting his throat, wending his way towards them.

A long pause followed the introductions.

Young Simon tapped his chin and gently bit his bottom lip.

The expectations of being a 'bloke'
The expectations of being a 'bloke'

Simon and Garfunkel’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ played softly in the background.

“I’ve just got to ask you, mate... Why wear a three-piece suit and a fully knotted tie in this weather? It is a furnace outside.”

The suited patron straightened his back and took a generous sip.

Well, Simon... I have a boss whose office is near the entrance of our workplace and his door is always open — and I mean that literally. He likes to keep a very close eye on his staff. Now… you see… very early in my employment, I noticed he would take little notice if one of my colleagues walked past without a coat. He would assume they were going to the toilet or the tea room.

Simon raised an eyebrow.

“Well… that is a fair assumption. You do not need a coat to get a cup of tea.”

The suited patron lowered his voice.

“However, if colleagues walk past wearing a coat or even carrying coats, our boss assumes they are heading out of the office and takes a very keen interest in the time, checks the office diary or even questions other staff about the intended whereabouts of the fully suited colleagues.”

Simon screwed his eyes.

“Once again, a fair assumption. I guess the boss is mindful of his staff wasting time or even skipping off early.”

The suited patron clicked his tongue.

“To counter such accountability, I wear a full suit all the time at work. I never take my coat off at any stage during the day. When I walk past the boss’s office, he takes very little interest in me. He more than likely just assumes I am going to the toilet or the tea room... when, in fact, I am down here having a beer with you blokes.”

John Longhurst is a former industrial advocate and political adviser. He currently works as an English and History teacher on the South Coast of NSW.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
SATIRE EMPLOYMENT LIFE & ARTS
WORKPLACE office work job boss staff time management strategy tea room three-piece suit John Longhurst
Share Article
Recent articles by John Longhurst
If the cap fits... maybe use it to pull one over on the boss?

Mick and the boys meet a sharp-dressed man with a cunning plan to get out of ...  
When your best fiction writing is your daily to-do list

Mick teaches Bazza his trick to squeezing the most out of life over a 'reluctant' ...  
Trump's runaway trolley piling up with cuckoo captain's picks

Donald Trump's arbitrary antics are driving Bazza up the wall.  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate