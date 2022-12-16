SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Community News

IA FOR CHRISTMAS!

By | | comments |

Unlike many of our competitors, we are not run by billionaire media barons — our independent journalism is funded almost entirely by our generous loyal readers, like you.

We love our job of bringing you IA's irreverent take on news, current affairs, analysis, satire and a little more, and are committed to maintaining our mantra of standing up to power. 

But things have been tougher than usual for us at Independent Australia, and we have endured a range of technical issues on top of declining revenue.

If you do not already subscribe, please consider an IA Subscription.

An IA GIFT SUBSCRIPTION makes a thoughtful present for a friend or colleague too.

You can also check out our cool merch in the IA STORE or consider an end-of-year DONATION.

Finally, please remember to share our articles widely and encourage your friends to SUBSCRIBE and help us continue our important work. Independent media is more important than ever!

Thank you for your loyal readership and best wishes for a happy and safe holiday season.

Michelle Pini and the IA team

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
MEDIA COMMUNITY
PUBLIC INTEREST JOURNALISM independent media mainstream media Independent Australia IA gifts Christmas New Year Michelle Pini David Donovan
  • Share:
Recent articles by Independent Australia
IA FOR CHRISTMAS!

Unlike many of our competitors,  we are not run by billionaire media barons.  
VIDEO: Scott Morrison's #RobodebtRC fail

We watched Scott Morrison's entire Robodebt Royal Commission performance so you ...  
THIS IS NOT THE MIDWINTER BALL — it's way, way better!

Independent Australia's first THIS IS NOT THE MIDWINTER BALL fundraising event is ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate