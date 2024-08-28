IA Writing Competition: More time to win prizes!

And the good news — we're extending the IA Writing Competition until the end of October, so there's even more time to get your entries in for a chance to win!

We've been really impressed with the quality of work coming in this year — it will be tough picking finalists.

This year's two lucky overall winners will be published in the 2025 edition of IA in Print and receive a $1,000 cash prize each!

We're still accepting submissions for our Most Compelling Article and Most Enthralling Creative Work categories.

Finalists for each category will be chosen each month and awarded a 12-month IA subscription. Full conditions of entry* are listed below, but an important change from last year is the new word limit — 2,000 words maximum.

MOST COMPELLING ARTICLE CATEGORY

We're inviting submissions for the Most Compelling Article. This is open to non-fiction articles from the general public, which we have not solicited.

MOST ENTHRALLING CREATIVE WORK CATEGORY

We also invite writers of fiction and poetry to enter the Most Enthralling Creative Work category. Send us an enthralling short story or poem that features current affairs or social elements.

Non-fiction article entries are judged by founder of the Australian Press Council and former CEO and editor-in-chief of The Age, Ranald Macdonald AO.

Creative work entries are judged by Australian theatre and film producer, and former Sydney Writers' Festival CEO and director of Adelaide Writers' Week, Jo Dyer.

We can't wait to read your scintillating entries!

*CONDITIONS OF ENTRY Closing date for entries is Thursday, 31 October 2024.

Entries in both categories must not exceed 2,000 words.

words. All entries must be submitted in Word or PDF format.

format. All entries must be accompanied with author's brief bio and profile photo, email address and contact phone number.

Entries must be original.

Plagiarism will not be tolerated.

Entries that have been previously published on IA or elsewhere will not be accepted.

or elsewhere will not be accepted. IA columnists are ineligible.

columnists are ineligible. Articles commissioned by IA are ineligible.

are ineligible. IA staff are ineligible.

staff are ineligible. Previous contributors to IA are free to enter.

are free to enter. Entries may be edited at our discretion.

Entries may be published on IA without being shortlisted for a prize.

without being shortlisted for a prize. Winners will be notified by email.

Please send submissions to: submissions@independentaustralia.net. *PLEASE NOTE: Independent Australia reserves the right to publish entries at its discretion.

