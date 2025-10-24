IA INVESTIGATION: The LNP Cableway that won't go away

(From Left) LNP State Member for Mermaid Beach Ray Stevens, Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate, QLD Premier David Crisafulli and IA founder Dave Donovan (Image by Dan Jensen)

The LNP are back in QLD and so are many of the old policies that kept them out of power for ten years, including the Cableway that never goes away. Founder Dave Donovan investigates who stands to gain from this environmental catastrophe planned for a World Heritage-listed rainforest.

Who stands to gain from this environmental catastrophe planned for World Heritage-listed Springbrook National Park?

The Gold Coast Cableway is steeped in questionable history, made with questionable decisions by powerful people seemingly seeking only to advantage themselves, often by harming those less fortunate in the process...

This story is about a broken system, really, including a media that just didn't do its job.

Watch 'The LNP Cableway that won't go away' here: