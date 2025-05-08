SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Satire News

Hollie Hughes praises Angus Taylor on ‘absolutely reprehensible’ job: 'Well done, Angus!'

By | | comments |
(Image by Dan Jensen)

After a glowing reference from outgoing Liberal Party Senator Hollie Hughes, Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor looks set to become the next Liberal Party Leader.

Hughes gushed:

“The behaviour ... is absolutely reprehensible.”

Hughes explained that Taylor was working hard right up until the final throes of the election campaign to overthrow Peter Dutton.

But it wasn’t only political manoeuvring that Angus excelled at, according to Hughes, who said:

“[His] economic narrative was just completely non-existent. The Liberal Party members had nothing to sell and nothing to say.”

Ms Hughes explained Taylor’s strategy was 100 per cent effective and ensured that the Party lost the election and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton lost his own seat:

“The economic team… have let down the parliamentary team, our membership, our supporters and it has let down every person in Australia.”

In a final congratulatory nod to Taylor, Ms Hughes suggested:

“He should head back to the monkey pod and stay there for a while.”

The Shadow Treasurer responded:

"Fantastic! Great move! Well done, Angus!"

POLITICS SATIRE
ANGUS TAYLOR Hollie Hughes Sussan Ley Dan Tehan Well done Angus Liberal Party Leader Peter Dutton Opposition Leader Coalition AusPol
Join the conversation
