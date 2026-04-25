Hair remembers: The crime you don't know is happening to you

Women are being raped in their sleep by their partners, filmed and shared online without ever knowing, writes Rebecca Jayde.

* CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses rape

WHAT WE ARE collectively grappling with is how to put into words a crime, betrayal and trauma that we are still trying to process the existence of. Women are being raped in their sleep by their partners. Filmed and shared online without ever knowing.

These crimes are categorically different from other forms of intimate partner violence. Most abuse, even when hidden, leaves traces that the victim can feel. Confusion, walking on eggshells, fear. This form leaves nothing. The victim's experience of her own life is entirely intact because her experience of her own life is not the site of the crime. Her unconscious body is.

We have been taught to fear strangers, and we are used to systematic inequities. And more recently, we are taught to look for red flags from intimate partners. Because you can see red flags, right? They are obvious patterns of behaviour that hopefully make you think twice about the person you have chosen to be with.

But what happens when you become a victim of the person you love without even knowing you are one?

The world learned about this through Gisèle Pelicot. But what the world is discovering with horrific speed is that this is not an isolated nor rare case. Research is coming slowly; one study of 306 sexual assaults in Madrid between 2010 and 2012 found that a third, or 107, might be cases of chemical submission. It appears that this has been right under our noses for a long time.

A CNN expose (2026) draws attention to a woman in Italy, Valentina, who found out her husband of 20 years had been drugging her, assaulting her, filming it, and sharing it online. Twenty years of a life built together, and underneath it, something so incompatible with love that it almost breaks the mind to hold both truths at once.

Valentina said:

“In the end, that’s what I was — slaughterhouse meat.”

It’s hard to read that and not feel sick. But it's also hard to realise this:

There are so many women in these situations out there who currently don’t even know it’s happening.

They’re living ordinary lives. Making dinner. Going to bed. Maybe feeling something is off, but not knowing what. And while they sleep, videos of their unconscious bodies are being violated and watched and shared by strangers.

Not once. Repeatedly. Sometimes in real time. This isn’t a single moment of trauma with a clear before and after. It’s ongoing, hidden. A violation that exists without their awareness...until one day they are confronted with the god-awful truth.

And if they do find out, it’s not one betrayal. It’s all of them at once. The partner. The filming. The sharing. The audience. The knowledge that while they were living their life in the sanctuary of their own home, their most intimate violation is being consumed as entertainment.

And yet, this is not just a handful of rogue men, an aberration, but rather some kind of movement. There are entire online spaces where this behaviour is normalised, encouraged, even taught. Where harm becomes a form of belonging. It has been built. Deliberately, methodically, with the kind of organisational architecture we usually associate with legitimate communities.

There are categories and subcategories. There is a vocabulary, such as tags that function as a filing system for specific types of violations, terms that regulars understand and newcomers quickly learn. There are threads dedicated to technique, to dosage, or how to position a body. How to film without detection.

There are men offering advice to other men, the way you might find advice in any hobbyist forum: helpfully, with the accumulated knowledge of someone who has done this many times and wants to help others do it better. There is encouragement and praise. There is a whole ecosystem of affirmation that transforms what should be an act of profound shame into something that feels, within those walls, like expertise. Like they haven’t considered that it’s wrong. More like achievement. Definitely like belonging.

That is what a pedagogy of rape looks like when it moves online. And it’s not hidden nearly as well as we’d like to believe.

These women haven’t consented. That’s the point. Their lack of awareness is somehow part of the appeal of the whole thing. And most of them are still unaware. Many women are reading the articles and the posts online and thinking, 'Not my man.' In this way, we hear echoes of the famous disclaimer, 'Not all men.'

How could we comprehend our own partner being a monster? These men are not presenting as monsters. They are presenting as husbands. As loving fathers. As ordinary people.

The cognitive dissonance required to hold 'this person makes me coffee in the morning' and 'this person drugged and raped me last night' is almost neurologically impossible without external evidence forcing it. Even then, it will take years to unpack. That's not naivety. That's how human attachment works. And these men know it.

Because the secrecy is the point. These men trade tips about how to evade detection. How to use medication to stupefy women with a short half-life, meaning that, unlike traditional sedation methods used for drink spiking in the past, it is harder to detect as it leaves the body far more quickly.

The other problem is that if medics are unaware of what they are looking for in toxicology tests, then victims may not be screened correctly for detection. These are not crimes of impulse. They are crimes of planning. The choice of medication is deliberate and selected not for effect alone but for disappearance.

Imagine, just for a moment, the long-term repercussions on the physical health of victims from the drugs alone, especially in cases of repeated exposure or a combination of substances. By the time a woman wakes, feels wrong, considers seeking help, ignores the gaslighting from her partner, and builds the courage to go to a clinic or a police station, the evidence has already left her body. The crime has been designed to consume its own proof.

But there is something these men may not have accounted for. Hair remembers.

Segmental hair analysis is a forensic method that examines sections of a hair strand by strand and can identify patterns of drug exposure over weeks or even months. Hair grows approximately one centimetre per month, and as it grows, it traps chemical traces that blood and urine cannot hold onto. Depending on hair length, analysis can potentially reach back considerably further than the narrow windows toxicology screens typically cover.

And yet this is by no means yet mainstream or standardised. It is not routinely offered by emergency departments to women presenting with suspected assault. In these initial hours after the assault, it is too early for the hair to have absorbed the chemicals. It is also not consistently requested by police. In many cases, it is not even on the list of possibilities discussed.

There has been some success when used in the courtroom to secure convictions. Yet, the forensic capability has outpaced the institutional will to use it, meaning the gap between suspicion and proof, the gap these crimes are specifically designed to exploit, remains open not because the tools don't exist but because the systems haven't caught up.

If you cannot point to a single night, but something in your body is telling you that something is wrong, then this test is worth knowing about and worth asking for specifically. By name. Because in many cases, no one will offer it unprompted.

That may be the most important sentence in this piece. The only sliver of hope we have.

So beneath all the statistics, this is what remains: somewhere tonight, a woman will fall asleep beside someone she trusts. And that trust is the very thing being used against her. That’s the part we don’t yet know how to hold.

How do we help victims who don't even know they are one yet?

Because it’s not just about working out how to bring these horrendous men to justice in the legal system. It's about what it means to be betrayed in the most visceral, soul-destroying way by someone you have willingly let into every corner of your life. It’s about what it means to live in a world where some bodies are still treated as consumable.

And how close that reality can be. Closer than we want to believe.

If this article has raised any issues for you, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or

1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or online at 1800RESPECT.org.au.

Rebecca Jayde is a coach and facilitator as well as a published writer with postgraduate training in communication, education and trauma theory.

Related Articles