Grow up or blow up: Humanity's final exam

For centuries, thinkers and philosophers have issued a consistent, chilling warning: the tools of our own creation could one day lead to our annihilation.

From the lamentations of Lao Tzu against the 'tools of fear', to the stark atomic-age pronouncements of Albert Einstein that 'a new type of thinking is essential if mankind is to survive', the message has been clear.

Today, as we stand on the precipice of cascading global crises, that ancient warning has morphed into a final, binary choice for our species: grow up, or blow up.

The daily news reads like a charge sheet against our collective maturity. As of early March 2026, the world is not stumbling towards a crisis, it is engulfed in a multi-front inferno. A new war between the United States, Israel, and Iran claimed over 1,300 lives in its first week, triggering a major humanitarian emergency and displacing hundreds of thousands. In Lebanon, Israeli strikes have added nearly 300 more to the death toll, while in Gaza, a region already scarred by unimaginable loss, the spectre of genocide looms as borders close and aid dwindles.

This is the reality of the "blow up" scenario. It is not an abstract threat, but a present and escalating reality, measured in the cold calculus of daily casualty reports from places as diverse as South Sudan, Ukraine, and Afghanistan. The machinery of war, oiled by a staggering $2.7 trillion in global military spending, is functioning with brutal efficiency. This sum, a monument to our greatest misallocation of resources, could be used to address the root causes of conflict: poverty, climate change, and inequality. Instead, it fuels a cycle of destruction that profits a few while imperilling all.

The current state of affairs is not an accident, but the result of a series of deliberate choices. We have chosen to treat our problems as security threats, addressing the symptoms of a planet in distress rather than the disease.

We build detention centres to discourage refugees, even as our own military-industrial complexes are among the largest polluters, accelerating the very disasters that create displacement. We have allowed the architecture of global peace, the United Nations Security Council, to be paralysed by the veto power of the world's largest arms exporters — a fatal conflict of interest that ensures inaction in the face of atrocity.

This is where the “grow up” imperative comes in. It is the radical, yet entirely necessary, demand that we transcend the impulses that have led us to this point. Growing up means recognising that war is the enemy, not the manufactured threats used to justify its perpetuation. It means understanding, as writers like John Horgan have argued, that war is a cultural invention, not an immutable part of human nature. Just as we abolished slavery and duelling, we can choose to abolish organized violence.

What does this choice look like in practice? It looks like redirecting the $2.7 trillion from instruments of death to instruments of life, by funding the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals, investing in climate adaptation, and strengthening global health systems. It looks like dismantling the military-industrial complex that has captured our democracies — a system where arms industry lobbyists outnumber diplomats, and the revolving door between government and defence contractors never stops spinning.

It means reforming the U.N. Security Council to remove the paralysing veto power that serves the interests of the powerful over the needs of the vulnerable. It means following the lead of nations like Costa Rica, which constitutionally abolished its military and has reaped a peace dividend in education and healthcare.

The data from March 2026 is not just a snapshot of a world in crisis — it is a final exam for Homo sapiens. The question before us is whether our technological prowess has outstripped our wisdom. The Fermi Paradox asks, "Where is everybody?"

One chillingly plausible answer is that intelligent civilizations develop the capacity for self-destruction and fail to survive. We are staring that failure in the face.

To choose to grow up is to choose a different path. It is to prioritise diplomacy, demilitarisation, and investment in human and planetary well-being. It is the hardest, most urgent task we have ever faced.

But the alternative – to continue our current trajectory – is not a sustainable option. That is a guarantee of blowing up, leaving behind nothing but a silent, radioactive testament to a species that was clever enough to reach for the stars, but not wise enough to secure its own home.

David Higginbottom is a member of the coordinating committee of the Independent and Peaceful Australia Network (IPAN) and coordinator of the Make Peace A Priority campaign (mpap.au).