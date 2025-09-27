SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Animals News

From bubble wrap to billy carts: When playtime met paranoia

By | | comments |
(Image by Sergey Novikov | Shutterstock)

John Longhurst takes a tongue-in-cheek look at how childhood once meant scraped knees and billy carts, but now comes wrapped in helmets, high-vis and health warnings.

IN A VAIN ATTEMPT to bring forward spring, Know-All Ron held court at a table in the beer garden:

I am serious, it won’t be long before you need a Cert IV in Grandparenting to take kids for a walk to, well, anywhere. Just the other day, I had to wait for my granddaughter to be dressed by her mother in Kevlar jeans, a fluoro, knee guards and safety boots for a trip to the local park. The provided ear muffs were to be used if the traffic noise was too high.

 

I was then led through a list of safety instructions from a well-researched risk assessment put together by the local parenting group, tailored to the specific dangers of the park. Not only was the risk assessment forwarded to my phone, I also had to follow, to the letter, the preferred satellite navigation directions for the 200-metre walk to the park.

 

For ‘hydration’ – and that was the word used – ‘DO NOT USE THE BUBBLER’ and ‘only use this specifically labelled water bottle’ was a very clear command.

 

I was surprised I did not have to sign something before undertaking the expedition. Goodness knows how much trouble I would be in if I slipped my granddaughter the non-organic, sugar-loaded lollies I had in my pocket.

Why acts of kindness still matter
Why acts of kindness still matter

In a noisy world, small kindnesses still leave the biggest mark.

Ron paused for a sip amidst nods of concurrence:

Anyhow, at the park, there are warning signs everywhere about liability and dangers. Parents and carers are pacing up and down, rubbing their hands together, sighing and groaning as children tempted death with a climb up a slippery dip. One parent rushed in with a first aid kit that would meet the needs of a Mount Everest climb when a kid had a tumble from four steps up.

 

I swear, this parent was about to pull out a defibrillator before the kid bounced back up and started laughing.

Laughs all round, before Mick leaned in:

“Ahhh, you are on the money, Ron. I picked the young bloke up from playgroup last Tuesday and was surprised to see the kids dressed in workwear, with accompanying safety goggles, helmets and steel capped boots — just to play with Lego. My suggestion to install stop/go traffic controllers on either side of the work area, as well as reduced walking speed limits, was taken seriously.”

Timeless Tom shook his head and took a measured sip:

“Safety boots, eh? What a luxury, I say. When I was growing up, the only shoes we had were school shoes and wearing them outside of school was forbidden. It was bare feet summer and winter, catching funnel web spiders to sell to the local ambulance station, hunting snakes in the blackberry bushes by the river, and the only parental instruction was ‘be home by dark’. Well, the skin on the soles of my feet must have been close to half an inch thick as a consequence.”

Degrees, debt and denial: The starter pack for modern adulthood
Degrees, debt and denial: The starter pack for modern adulthood

Interest rates, education fees and the cost of housing are among problems faced by the current generation who have it much tougher than ever before.

Tom rubbed his unshaven jaw:

“In fact, I must have stepped on some drawing pins at some time — you know, those little gold ones with the round head. Anyhow, when I was walking across the tiles in the kitchen one morning, the old man looked up from his newspaper and said, ‘Hey, son, when did you take up tap dancing?’”

Chuckles warmed the souls in lieu of the weak winter sun and a long pause before Bazza leaned in:

“I reckon we should talk about billy carts.”

Young Simon’s face lit up:

“William Cartes, eh? He lives up the top of our street. How do you know Billy, Bazza?”

John Longhurst is a former industrial advocate and political adviser. He currently works as an English and History teacher on the South Coast of NSW. 

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
CHILDHOOD satire safety culture overprotection parenting billy carts bubble wrap risk assessment playgrounds generational change
Share Article
Recent articles by John Longhurst
From bubble wrap to billy carts: When playtime met paranoia

John Longhurst takes a tongue-in-cheek look at how childhood once meant scraped ...  
From Hiroshima to Trump: The power and peril of language

A single mistranslation helped trigger two atomic bombs — and its warning still ...  
Write, drink, repeat: A pub tale of literary ambition

For Bella, storytelling is about control — even if the publishers aren’t buying ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate