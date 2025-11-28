Firebombed friendlyjordies still receiving death threats

Three years on from the firebombing of the home of Jordan Shanks, AKA friendlyjordies, an ABC Four Corners reporter has allegedly made death threats against the YouTuber.

The ABC journalist and former bikie gang member, Mahmood Fazal, allegedly sent the following text to his podcast co-host and former gang associate, Ryan Naumenko:

“Fuckin’ Jordies and his people they’re dogs I wanna kill him so bad.”

That was on 2 October. However, not only has the ABC journalist not been investigated by his employer over the alleged threat, Fazal is still employed by the national broadcaster.

SMH’s Kate McClymont reported Naumenko stated on YouTube:

‘…that Fazal demanded payment in cash and that he had not told his employer, the ABC, that he was being paid. Naumenko later identified that the money funding the podcast was coming from online gambling firm Vegastars. …However, Naumenko said he would not be co-operating with the ABC’s investigation into what he described as Fazal’s “side-hustle”.’

ABC management says it is investigating allegations that Fazal received payment for a podcast he presented with Naumenko.

In a statement provided to Media Watch, an ABC spokesperson deals with the unauthorised remuneration Fazal may or may not have received for the podcast:

‘Mahmood’s immediate manager endorsed him taking part in a podcast interview, based on the information provided to him. The interview did not receive final approval by the ABC as part of the external work guidelines. After the interview aired, which included gambling ads, his manager withdrew endorsement of the work. ABC management is thoroughly investigating this matter.’

Interestingly, there is no mention of alleged death threats or crime connections.

Fazal has since accused podcast co-host Naumenko of faking the text messages containing death threats.

Back in 2022, Shanks’ home was deliberately firebombed following a friendlyjordies video, in which he discussed the Alameddine crime network.

It was the second arson attempt intended for Shanks, with an earlier attack wrongly targeting his next-door neighbour. NSW Police investigated both firebombings.

Only one of the men behind the November 2022 deliberate firebombing of Shanks’ home has since been gaoled over the arson attack. Police alleged Tauese-Auelua was an associate of the Alameddine crime family and scouted out the home before setting it ablaze.

Tufi Junior Tauese-Auelua, expressed remorse during his sentencing, yet no further details have come to light about the other people involved, who ordered the arson attack or why. No motive or any further information on the circumstances behind Tauese-Auelua’s involvement were detailed in court.

Prosecutors dropped the case against a second man, Andre Stepanyan, charged over the 2022 arson attack due to insufficient evidence.

It has also been alleged that Fazal had passed on threats to Shanks and friendlyjordies producer, Kristo Langker, in 2024, demanding that the video be removed from the internet.

In a statement to NSW Police at the time, Langker said that Fazal had told him:

“These people kill people. If you don’t take the video down something bad is going to happen…

Jordan has already been firebombed, what more could it take to take the video down.”

The ABC reporter did not provide a statement to police and no action was taken by police against Fazal over the alleged threats.

Shanks released a video entitled 'They tried to kill me', the day before the alleged text exchange between Fazal and Naumenko, in which he says of the police investigation:

“When faced with an abundance of new evidence relating to the firebombing – evidence that was more than enough at the very least to charge a few people – what did the New South Wales police do? As far as I'm aware, nothing.”

Meanwhile, Jordan Shanks is still receiving death threats.

Shanks’ lawyer Mark Davis told IA:

“Since the bombing, Jordan has been on high alert because it didn’t stop with the bombing. Very blunt death threats have been made to him and his producers about a what would happen if the video didn’t come down.”

Davis added:

“The man who delivered the threats works for 4 Corners. He says he was just passing on the messages. It deserves full investigation by the ABC — not simply about whether he received podcast money outside his contract.”

What does it say about our public broadcaster when those in charge are more concerned about an unauthorised payment for a podcast than a member of their staff threatening to kill another journalist?

What does it say about our legal institutions when they appear unable or unwilling to bring criminals to justice?

What message does it send to criminals at large?

Mark Davis said of Shanks:

“Jordan continues with his shows and to perform — he has extraordinary rigour. But it has affected his state of mind, as well as his ability to earn a living.”

