Families beware: Cults are everywhere and they want your loved ones

Cults indoctrinate our loved ones through psychological manipulation and grooming tactics (Image via PickPik)

I never imagined my daughter’s pursuit of an acting career would lead her into the clutches of a cult — and out of my life.

Content Warning: This article discusses psychological manipulation, physical assault, verbal abuse, coercive control and grooming tactics.

The acting school “Ally” joined promised a safe space where she could flourish as an artist. Instead, she descended into a world of manipulation, isolation and a distorted sense of belonging. Sadly, Ally and I no longer speak or share the same reality.

If you believe your children are immune to such groups, think again. Cults exist in various forms, in unsuspecting places, preying on people from all walks of life. They frequently target young individuals going through significant life changes, like leaving home or school.

My story is not an isolated incident but a stark warning for all families — cults are pervasive, hiding in plain sight and demanding our vigilance.

Behind the curtain of an acting school cult

The school seemed the perfect place for Ally to hone her acting skills. Caring utmost about her well-being, I believed she was entering a nurturing environment genuinely committed to student welfare — or so they professed.

Little did I know, Ally was stepping into a malicious trap the moment she went through the door. The cult employs a tactic known as love-bombing, seducing recruits with excessive attention, validation and the hype of being part of something extraordinary.

Typical of cult dynamics, a charismatic figure leads the school. This individual paints an image of himself as an omniscient mentor, claiming unparalleled insight into the intricacies of human emotions — quickly gaining the trust and admiration of students.

Former members say acting lessons gradually devolved into lengthy diatribes on the perceived ills of society, straying far from the realm of artistic education. These lectures would go on for hours, wearing down students’ resistance.

Drip by drip, the insidious process of indoctrination took hold. A dangerous concoction of distorted truths, influence techniques and isolation from opposing voices slowly entrapped members in a web of manipulated beliefs.

Weaving an alternate reality

Cults thrive by creating a dark and divided world. Here, there are artistic people and non-artistic folk — referred to as “muggles”. While muggles leave much to be desired, the true enemies are rival acting schools — with the leaders accusing them of being destructive sects.

The cult goes as far as infiltrating schools they despise, including prestigious institutions like NIDA, WAAPA and VCA. The teacher’s mission is to impart their revolutionary acting technique — liberating students from other schools’ cruel and debilitating methods.

This is part of an epic heroic quest to disseminate the leader’s discoveries in emotion control before evil forces exploit their hidden powers to wreak havoc on humanity — ultimately saving the world from the consequences of his own findings.

As all cults have grand visions, this one is no exception. Their ambitious plan envisions a magical haven for artistic communal living and collaborative work — called Dreamland. Although this utopia remains unrealised, several cult members cohabit in a shared residence.

Tightening the grip

Cults control members by creating conformity and suppressing individual thought. This group’s central focus is eliminating one's conditioning. Questioning the teachings is seen as a failure to rid oneself of societal influences — a way of gaslighting used almost constantly.

The leader demands obedience by punishing students for straying from the teachings. This includes hefty fines for not following the school’s method — a crime against creativity that comes with the label of “art murderer” and extreme disgrace.

Cementing the control is a continuous effort to make students feel indebted to the leaders, including financially. In quasi-judicial proceedings, individuals deemed culpable for the school not meeting its projected earnings face whopping payment plans for the shortfalls.

Within the inner sanctum, an orchestrated network of polyamorous relationships serves as an instrument for control. These chosen ones receive approval and access to secrets withheld from lower-ranking members, breeding feelings of exclusion and a desire for acceptance.

Among the student body, meticulously managed relationships and a culture of peer pressure and mutual surveillance foster an atmosphere of fear and paranoia. Leaving the school leads to shunning and demonisation, creating a powerful deterrent against dissent.

Shattering family bonds

Total control involves eliminating outside influences, with the cult’s tactics to isolate members becoming a masterclass in manipulation. In thought-reform sessions disguised as caring mentorship, teachers rewrite family relationships — distorting the past to create rifts.

Ripped straight from the NXIVM playbook, one teacher twisted psychological concepts like “individuation” and “family enmeshment” to pry relationships apart — convincing students they needed emotional and physical distance from their families.

The teachers cleverly warned students their families would resist their transformation and newfound autonomy, portraying criticism or concern as hostile attempts to maintain control and impede their growth — echoing the leader’s deep-seated sense of persecution.

These manipulations were so successful that students became resentful and fearful of family members, sometimes cutting off all contact. Meanwhile, the leaders seamlessly cultivated a belief in students that the cult had become their new family.

If that’s not enough, the cult actively isolates members by keeping them busy day and night. Making the Sea Org look lazy, students undertake physical labour, recruitment activities, meetings and endless courses — often compensated for with unpaid admin or teaching work.

Escalating abuses

These tactics pave the way for more sinister forms of abuse. Several young females in the group of recent defectors have accused one teacher of coercive grooming tactics and engaging them in compromising late-night phone calls.

He and other teachers morphed lessons into disturbing tirades of verbal abuse. They viciously berated and belittled students, calling them “assholes”, “liars”, “betrayers”, “amateurs”, “wankers” and “losers”, causing extreme distress to the group.

The power imbalance is as stark as the situation is volatile. While the leaders indulge in a lifestyle of jet-setting, embezzlement and ill-gotten gains, student life is a harrowing gauntlet of explosive rage, hurled coffee cups, aggressive manhandling and threats of violent physical assault.

Worse still, the cult discourages members from seeking proper psychological and medical help — imposing unqualified treatment advice and creating an environment where abuse can persist. This forced reliance can trap students in paralysing dependency for years.

Aftermath and ongoing risks

Those who have escaped the cult carry painful psychological scars. They encompass post-traumatic stress disorder and severe cases of anxiety, depression and paranoia. Most suffer from enduring feelings of fear, shame, guilt, anger, confusion and distrust.

In a warped paradox, members of this cult's inner circle position themselves on committees dedicated to actors' mental health. Adding to the troubling irony, they have expanded their reach into the health and well-being sector — even securing a stint as an NDIS provider.

Despite mounting legal battles and gallant efforts by sponsor companies to expel them from the country, the acting school cult is resilient and has a history of reopening under different names. Recent developments indicate that – true to form – it has resurfaced.

Getting help

This story serves as an urgent warning for every family. Cults aren't secluded away in distant rural enclaves — they’re all around us.

You can help protect your family by learning how to recognise cults here. If a loved one is already in a cult, you can get free telephone support here. And there’s helpful advice on the dos and don’ts here and here.

The ripple effects on families can be devastating. Yet, there is a silver lining — most individuals eventually return. I miss Ally terribly and time does little to mend my broken heart, but I wait with endless hope and unwavering love for the day she comes home.

The author of this story is known to Independent Australia but has chosen to remain anonymous. Identifying information about the individuals and entities involved has been obscured to protect the victims. The events, while synthesised, span multiple international locations.