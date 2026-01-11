SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Sport News

England's 'art of war' Ashes: Before Bazball came Bodyline

By | | comments |

During a visit to Australia, British comedian Sid James made sport of the fierce bowling technique Australians used at the time to terrorise cricketing nations. (Photo, circa 1972.)

"Bodyline" was a ruthless cricket tactic originally devised by the English cricket team in the 1930's Ashes series to try and counter their "Bradman" problem. 

As explained in an Australian television series about the since-banned bowling method: 

'The technique involved bowling the ball directly at the batsman’s body, resulting in many of the Australian team receiving injuries, with batsman Bert Oldfield sustaining a cracked skull and creating much anger and resentment towards the English team within Australia.'

After the controversial 1932-33 Ashes tour of Australia, short-pitched fast bowling persisted but was no longer called Bodyline due to rule changes.

In the mid '70s, proponents of the "bouncer", Aussie cricketer Denis Lillee and fellow paceman Jeff Thomson, became:

'... the most feared bowling pairing of the era and inflicted great damage on England: rattling the tourists' batters in the 1974-75 series in Australia...'

Today, the Ashes is still just as keenly contested.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
SPORT ARTS LIFE & ARTS
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism Sid James cricket the Ashes Bodyline bowling Denis Lillee
Share Article
Recent articles by Bill McAuley
England's 'art of war' Ashes: Before Bazball came Bodyline

During a visit to Australia in the '70s, British comedian Sid James made sport of t ...  
High on the hill: Melbourne's iconic Nylex Clock

It's the end of the year and time to look back at some of the iconic photos feat ...  
The ghost of Dame Nellie

This striking image of the late renowned soprano Helen Noonan was taken in Me ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Save IA

It’s never been more important to help Independent Australia survive!

Fearless news publication IA has exposed deep-rooted secrets other media routinely ignored. Standing up to bullies and telling the truth — that’s our speciality. As misinformation and disinformation become the norm, credible, independent journalism has never been more important.

We need to raise $60,000 to help us continue our powerful publication into 2026. If you value what we do, please donate now.

Support IA
GoFundMe Subscribe Donate Paypal