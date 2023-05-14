Creative ways to solve Australia's homelessness crisis

It's clear, even to harbourside mansion dwellers, that there's an accommodation crisis right around Australia. Not a shortfall, not a "blip", a bloody crisis!

Unemployment is (reportedly) down, there are people urgently seeking work, but if and when they find a suitable job, they cannot take it because there's nowhere nearby to live. And there is a limit to a daily commute.

Yes, we desperately need much more public housing and there are commitments from the Government to build the same, but where, when and how much? Whatever, this will take years or decades to complete, although the quantity will be substantially insufficient. In the meantime, people are living on the street, in cars, tents, couch surfing; nowhere conducive to supporting a normal livelihood.

What does it cost to build a modest home? It seems like about $50,000 to $90,000 for an unpretentious kit home, some on a concrete slab, others raised. But where to put them, with land prices far exceeding the house prices? And how much are the construction costs? And high-rise accommodation is impractical in many rural settings, where the actual work is located.

Why not source used caravans to start with, while commissioning the manufacture of thousands of basic vans that can be located near available jobs? Perhaps in so many disused workshops and facilities that were directly or indirectly involved in vehicle manufacture. The Government could tender for solar-powered caravans that would support small families for much less than $100,000 each.

Furthermore, they'd be self-sufficient, and wouldn't need to be near power points such as those in caravan parks. And if no water was available "on tap" the vans' tanks each contain a couple of hundred litres. Showers and toilets are included, but like all environments, it pays to be water-frugal.

Large areas of public land could be set aside temporarily for "trailer parks" in some industrial areas and arrangements made with showgrounds and acreage landowners to be compensated with $15 or $20 a day, given that there'd be no need for services, just a patch of ground to locate each van.

My family and I travelled in comfort in a caravan around Australia (twice) in most weather conditions, and apart from refilling water tanks from time to time, and emptying toilets at public dump points (which are generally plentiful, but which can be built inexpensively), we was self-sufficient.

I suppose that "electrifying" a caravan for routine power needs would be in the order of $10,000, including large lithium batteries and 240v inverter, with no ongoing energy costs. Admittedly, a generator for a few hundred dollars would be required to run the airconditioner (found in every caravan) or to recharge batteries in the event of prolonged rain or cloud, but we're the lucky country for individuals' solar power generation.

Of course there's a lot to consider, but there are other benefits. In the event of flooding, move temporarily. Changing jobs? Move.

This may not sound luxurious to people with homes, but it would be life-changing for those sleeping rough.