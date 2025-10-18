Britain’s appetite for humiliation is insatiable

The boundaries between character rights, intellectual property and the increasingly vicious tone of comedy have rarely looked so blurry, writes Vince Hooper.

IN A WEEK, when Britain debated free speech, national identity, and whether fictional bears can sue television shows, the unlikeliest headline appeared:

'Paddington Bear is taking Spitting Image to court'

In the annals of British cultural oddities, few legal proceedings promise such gentle absurdity. On one side stands a polite Peruvian immigrant bear with impeccable manners, a duffle coat, and an unyielding love for marmalade sandwiches. On the other, a latex-puppet institution renowned for lampooning prime ministers, rock stars, and anyone foolish enough to be famous in Britain.

The alleged offence? Paddington’s handlers claim that a recent Spitting Image skit crossed from satire into slander, portraying their beloved bear not as the wide-eyed moral compass of Britain’s better self but as a sinister, sandwich-hoarding syndicate boss — think Rupert Murdoch in fur. In the puppet parody, he was shown yelling at Aunt Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds like a marmalade-mad Gordon Ramsay and running an offshore “Cayman Marmalade Trust” with suspicious efficiency.

“This is character assassination with marmalade,” declared Paddington’s solicitor — perhaps the only courtroom statement in British history to provoke both laughter and an immediate craving for toast.

Of course, Spitting Image’s producers remain unrepentant. Their art thrives on grotesque exaggeration. They’ve turned Margaret Thatcher into an alien queen, the Royals into caricatured aristocrats, and presidents into rubber-faced jesters. To them, Paddington was simply the next logical target: a celebrity in his own right who has met the Queen, starred in blockbuster films, and been declared an ambassador of British decency by successive chancellors. In the world of satire, celebrity – fictional or not – means you’re fair game.

Yet this marmalade-coated lawsuit raises a real question: what happens when wholly fictional beings demand the same protections as living people? Legally, parody occupies a curious grey zone: protected as free expression, yet constantly tested by the thin-skinned, the corporate, and the trademarked. If Paddington wins, could Danger Mouse sue for defamation? Might Mr Bean take Twitter to court for alleging MI6 credentials? The boundaries between character rights, intellectual property, and the increasingly vicious tone of modern comedy have rarely looked so blurry — or so teddy-bear-shaped.

There’s also something quietly revealing about the choice of target. In a Britain where political scandal is constant and civility increasingly rare, mocking Paddington feels like a national mirror. Perhaps the show’s producers recognised that the one thing the British still hold sacred isn’t the monarchy, nor Parliament, but manners. Paddington represents a kind of moral nostalgia — the decency people wish still governed Westminster and the press alike.

And yet, Spitting Image has always reflected Britain’s appetite for humiliation — its genius and its vice. The latex may have aged, but the urge to sneer remains evergreen. In poking fun at Paddington, the show may have stumbled upon the country’s last untouchable virtue: kindness.

Whether the case ends in a settlement, a puppet-burning outside the Old Bailey, or a televised handshake over sticky orange sandwiches, one thing is certain: Britain’s ability to laugh at itself remains undiminished.

As Paddington might say with impeccable restraint, “Please look after this satire. Thank you.”

And if this is what British justice looks like in 2025 — well, one hopes the judge remembers his marmalade sandwiches!