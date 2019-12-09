BRISBANE EVENT: Justice for Julian

Independent Australia is co-hosting a public event together with the Queensland Council for Civil Liberties (QCCL).

The event will feature Julian Assange's father, John Shipton, together with former anti-war prisoner of the U.S, Ciaron O'Reilly, being interviewed by managing editor Dave Donovan and executive editor Michelle Pini, and president of the QCCL Michael Cope as MC. Mr Shipton and Mr O'Reilly will also answer questions from the audience.

The event is part of a developing movement across the globe aimed at saving Julian Assange, who is currently languishing in a bleak British prison, awaiting likely extradition to the United States to face the death penalty for the crime of journalism.

Event Details:

DATE: Wednesday, 11 December, 7 pm

VENUE: Kurilpa Hall, Boundary Street, West End, Brisbane

COST: Tickets only $10 available HERE.

You can join the Facebook event HERE.

More information available HERE.