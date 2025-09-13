SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Life & Arts Opinion

BOOK REVIEW: 90 Seconds to Midnight

By | | comments |
Charlotte DeCroes Jacobs' '90 Seconds to Midnight: A Hiroshima Survivor’s Nuclear Odyssey' (Screenshot via YouTube)

Charlotte DeCroes Jacobs' '90 Seconds to Midnight: A Hiroshima Survivor’s Nuclear Odyssey' is a solid and challenging read. Anne Layton-Bennett reviews the comprehensive account of destruction.

AS WELL AS ‘Auschwitz’ and ‘Holocaust’, ‘Hiroshima’ and ‘Nagasaki’ were words redolent with shock, horror and disbelief for those, like me, growing up in Britain during the post-war 1950s and ‘60s.

But unlike newsreel images of the death camps, photographs showing the obliteration of the two Japanese cities were scarce. Whether the nuclear bomb devastation was considered too appalling and shameful, or there really were few images taken that recorded such comprehensive destruction is unknown.

But it’s likely the team’s co-pilot responsible for dropping the bomb on Hiroshima was permanently scarred by the experience, given the entry in his logbook:

'My God, what have we done?'

The bombs certainly signalled Japan’s surrender, and saw the end of World War ll in the Pacific, but achieving this outcome meant unimaginable deaths for tens of thousands of mostly Japanese civilians who were incinerated, vaporised, or buried under tons of rubble.

From Hiroshima to Trump: The power and peril of language
From Hiroshima to Trump: The power and peril of language

A single mistranslation helped trigger two atomic bombs — and its warning still matters today.

Thousands more died slow and agonising deaths from their injuries, radiation sickness – which nobody knew how to treat – and a lack of uncontaminated food and water. Others died weeks, months or years later from cancer. But there were survivors to bear witness to this unprecedented destruction from a newly-developed – and barely tested - weapon of war.

One of them was Setsuko Nakamura, a 13-year-old schoolgirl, who, as part of Japan’s war effort was about to start her official decoding duties on that hot and humid August day in 1945, along with 29 of her classmates at the Second Army Headquarters. She was one of only two who survived.

'90 Seconds to Midnight' is a solid and challenging read. The physical layout of the book doesn’t make it any easier with a typeface and choice of font that is both dense and unappealing for the general reader. Even so, and for all its academic approach that includes over thirty pages of notes, references, a comprehensive bibliography and an index, the book is worth the effort, because it is very readable.

Although harrowing, the description of how Setsuko emerges from the rubble and sees the smoking, flattened ruin of her beloved city, completely destroyed in a blinding flash and toxic cloud of ash, is graphic.

Reading her description of the days and weeks that followed should give anyone still supportive of developing an arsenal of nuclear weapons pause. Although both her parents survived, most of her siblings didn’t. 

Setsuko watched her hideously disfigured sister and nephew die in agony, while wondering when she would also succumb to the mysterious ailment affecting so many survivors that caused clumps of hair to fall out, nose and gum bleeds, and discoloured urine.

'She dreaded going to the bathroom. Chewing hurt, and the food she didn’t throw up surged through her bowels. Then purple spots erupted on her legs.'

For many people, such symptoms resulted in a painful death, but her graphic description of life in the weeks and months that followed the dropping of the bomb was honed and refined by Setsuko. She made a vow and a commitment to “share the warning of Hiroshima until my last breath.”

JOHN PILGER: Another Hiroshima is coming unless we stop it now
JOHN PILGER: Another Hiroshima is coming unless we stop it now

With racially-motivated aggression towards China escalating, it's important to reflect on history to avoid the catastrophe of nuclear war.

This is exactly what she did, speaking out at every opportunity, urging governments everywhere to abolish the use of nuclear weapons. Setsuko presented her account as a hibakusha or Hiroshima survivor. Together with her husband James Thurlow, a Canadian she met and fell in love with while they were both volunteers at a Christian camp, organised by the National Council of Churches for university students and teachers from around the world, she’s written numerous papers and presented at hundreds of anti-nuclear meetings, seminars, conferences and events held around the world.

Her tireless dedication and commitment culminated in accepting the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 on behalf of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

She said:

 “I suppose that to some extent it is necessary to lead a double life, not just for survivors like myself but for everyone in the world. We make plans for the future assuming there will be a tomorrow; at the same time, we know that we and everyone dear to us could be incinerated today.”

In the wake of the 80th anniversary of Hiroshima, and with much of the world once again mired in escalating conflicts that could involve the use of nuclear weaponry, Setsuko Thurlow-Nakamura’s message of the devastation this would unleash has never been more urgent.

90 Seconds to Midnight: A Hiroshima Survivor’s Nuclear Odyssey is available from Melbourne UP for $25.99 RRP.

This book was reviewed by an IA Book Club member. If you would like to receive free high-quality books and have your review published on IA, subscribe to receive your complimentary IA Book Club membership.

Anne Layton-Bennett is a writer based in Tasmania.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 

 
LITERATURE INTERNATIONAL LIFE & ARTS
BOOK REVIEW 90 seconds to midnight A Hiroshima Survivor's nuclear odyssey Hiroshima nuclear war Setsuko Thurlow-Nakamura Charlotte DeCroes Jacobs war literature books
Share Article
Recent articles by Anne Layton-Bennett
BOOK REVIEW: 90 Seconds to Midnight

Charlotte DeCroes Jacobs' '90 Seconds to Midnight: A Hiroshima Survivor’s Nuc ...  
Democracy defended in 'Dutton Deconstructed'

Pat Comben’s searing political autopsy of Peter Dutton argues that voters didn ...  
BOOK REVIEW: Always Was, Always Will Be

Thomas Mayo's 'Always Was, Always Will Be' inspires hope after the failure of the ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate