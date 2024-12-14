Blowing minds and bending spoons: A taste of Uri Geller

(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

Self-proclaimed psychic and renowned illusionist Uri Geller became famous after displaying his spoon and key-bending "techniques" to the world. (Photo, 1975.)

I photographed him at the Sydney Opera House and after the shoot, I asked if he could bend a key for me.

Geller asked me if I had one. I didn’t, but the reporter I was with reluctantly handed over his house key. With my eyes just inches away, the showman started rubbing the key.

It was a sturdy Lockwood, but I watched it start to bend and curl around his finger. When he finished, he nonchalantly flipped the key to me and sure enough, it was bent at almost 45 degrees. I was impressed — no, amazed! But, as we walked back to our car, my colleague fumed, "How the f­uck do I open my front door now?".

In 1982, scientific sceptic James Randi published The Truth about Uri Geller, debunking Geller’s claim that he performed paranormal feats. I read Randi’s ideas, but because I had seen Geller bend a key up close, I remained a true believer and told friends he was the real deal and that I had seen him bend a key with his finger.

Randi visited Australia on a promotional tour many years later and I photographed him during the interview when he opined that Geller was not a psychic but instead used simple conjuring tricks to simulate psychokinesis and telepathy. After the reporter had finished the interview, I had some private time with Randi and told him about my experience with Geller, which had me remained convinced.

Randi said, "Look, I can show you how to do that right now. Got a key?" I handed over my house key and Randi started to rub it with his finger, just as Geller had. The key began to bend.

"How did you do that?" I asked.

"Easy", Randi said, explaining how he sneakily bent the key before beginning the finger rubbing, then continued using sleight-of-hand to create the illusion.

As I walked back to my car, I experienced something like déjà vu — because how the hell was I going to open my front door now?

**These photographs are part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click HERE.

