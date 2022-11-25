SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Bloody Idiot of the Week — Episode 28: Get used to it

By | | comments |
Which of these Guys and girls was our biggest idiot this week?

This world is rife with idiots of all genders, but one Guy, in particular, was a prime contender for the big prize this week.

Your idiot host, Dave Donovan is back to take a look at the biggest buffoons making headlines, joined by former Scomojologist turned Idiot Detector Specialising in Women's Idiocy, Michelle Pini.

This week's offering includes social media aficionado David Speers, Elon “Electric Jesus” Musk, Peter “Anals Horribilus” Dutton, Michelle "Not Laughing" Landry, the always suss Deputy Opposition Leader Suss-an Ley and Victoria's Matthew “Lobster” Guy. Who will take the trophy for Chief Idiot?

Sit back and have a laugh. And while you're at it, don't forget to LIKE the video, SHARE it and subscribe to the IA YouTube channel, so we can bring you more idiocy!

Written and presented by Michelle Pini and David Donovan. Produced by Dan Jensen.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS SATIRE VICTORIA VIDEO
VIDEO Bloody Idiot of the Week #Auspol #VicVotes Matthew Guy Sussan Ley Liberal Party Dan Andrews Elon Musk Scott Morrison
