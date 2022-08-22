Bloody Idiot of the Week — Episode 27: ScoMo's FOMO

As if one Scott Morrison wasn't idiotic enough, how about a whole cabinet full of them?

Idiot host Dave Donovan. is once again joined by Australia's leading Scomojologist Michelle Pini to try and determine the latest and biggest idiot. Could it be the former PM? The former Defence Minister? The former Treasurer or Finance Minister? Let's not forget Rorty Spice McKenzie or Sideshow Dutton. Things sure get a little saucy in our latest episode!

Sit back and have a laugh. And while you're at it, don't forget to LIKE the video, SHARE it and subscribe to the IA YouTube channel, so we can bring you more idiocy!

Written by Michelle Pini and David Donovan. Presented by David Donovan and Michelle Pini.

