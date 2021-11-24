Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
Bloody Idiot of the Week — Episode 24: Would Scomocchio lie?

By | | comments |
Which Scott is the worst Scott? (Image by Dan Jensen)

Which version of Scott Morrison is worse? Scotty from Photo Ops? The Liar from the Shire? Forward Thinking Scotty? The QAnon Conspiracy Nut? So many to choose from!

In this episode, we take a look at our Prime Minister's many faces, none of which qualify as anything remotely close to leadership material.

Scott No Friends simply doesn't care anymore. We've caught him lying about his views on electric vehicles, telling Parliament fibs about his trip to Hawaii and, most laughably, lying about not being a liar.

Presented by David Donovan. Written by David Donovan and Michelle Pini. Produced by Dan Jensen. You can follow, on Twitter, IA founder and director Dave Donovan @davrosz, managing editor Michelle Pini @vmp9 and digital editor Dan Jensen @danjensenmovies.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

POLITICS SATIRE VIDEO
VIDEO Bloody Idiot of the Week Scott Morrison #auspol #ScottyFromMarketing #ScottyThePathologicalLiar #ScottyFromPhotoOps #ScottyFromQAnon #LiarFromTheShire Anthony Albanese
