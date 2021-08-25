Bloody Idiot of the Week — Episode 23: Morrison and Dutton fight to the death

It was too difficult to figure out which of Australia's diabolical duo was the bigger idiot this week so in a Bloody Idiot first, we have a dual winner!

After their abysmal effort to rescue stranded Australians in Afghanistan, Peter Dutton claimed we're doing more than any other country to help out our own. Meanwhile, the PM reminded us that Australia's borders were closed to anyone who might be a terrorist, or knew a terrorist, or had once heard about terrorists. You know — anyone whose skin colour might not meet Australian entry requirements.

In other idiotic news, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian still hasn't figured out how to do her job as her state continues to set the gold standard in COVID-19 cases. And we welcome Matt Canavan into the Bloody Idiot hall of shame for not only asking dumb questions on Twitter but also revealing what kind of porn he prefers on national television. Oooh errr!

Presented by David Donovan. Written by Dan Jensen, David Donovan and Michelle Pini. Produced by Dan Jensen. You can follow, on Twitter, digital editor Dan Jensen @danjensenmovies, IA founder and director Dave Donovan @davrosz and managing editor Michelle Pini @vmp9.

