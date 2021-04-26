Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
Bloody Idiot of the Week — Episode 22: Scotty from Marketing crosses a line

(Image by Dan Jensen)

It's a very multi-faceted and eclectic line-up of Bloody Idiot contenders this week.

We have an environmentalist, a marketing employee, a representative for women, a domestic violence advocate and there's even a food fight involved ... but who will take out the big prize?

We'll give you a hint: it's all about lines. Drawing lines, understanding them, moving them and crossing them — because here at IA, when it comes to idiot lines, we're all over them.

Enjoy this instalment — and don't forget to LIKE the video, SHARE it and subscribe to the IA YouTube channel.

Written and presented by David Donovan. Produced by Dan Jensen. You can follow, on Twitter, IA founder and director Dave Donovan @davrosz and digital editor Dan Jensen @danjensenmovies

