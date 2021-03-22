Bloody Idiot of the Week — Episode 21: A couple of small pricks

This week, idiots aplenty are outdoing themselves over seriously big issues — things like vaccines, tourism, ironing and ... ahem, big swinging dicks.
And it was a close race between Deputy PM Michael McCordlessdrill, the aptly named Senator Ben Small, the PM himself, Scott "Big Dick-Swinging" Morrison and, proving there is always equality in idiocy, the good little woman and Minister for Women, Marise Payne.
Another star-studded idiot episode!
Enjoy this instalment
Presented by David Donovan. Written by Dan Jensen, David Donovan and Michelle Pini. Produced by Dan Jensen. You can follow, on Twitter, digital editor Dan Jensen @danjensenmovies, IA founder and director Dave Donovan @davrosz and managing editor Michelle Pini @vmp9.
