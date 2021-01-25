Bloody Idiot of the Week — Episode 20: QAnon revealed

Our idiot experts have certainly had their hands full with idiots this week!

Vying for supreme idiot accolades are former U.S. President Donald Trump, two members of the POTUS' immediate family – Donny Jnr and partner Kimberley Guilfoyle – a fascinating array of Trump supporters including a standout Trumpster sprinkled with a little QAnon conspiracy magic, plus our very own Prime Minister and carry-over champion, Scott "Smug Face" Morrison.

All very worthy contenders, indeed!

Written and presented by David Donovan. Produced by Dan Jensen. You can follow, on Twitter, IA founder Dave Donovan @davrosz and digital editor Dan Jensen @danjensenmovies.