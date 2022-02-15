Bloody Idiot of the Week — Episode 25: Scomo's greatest hits

It's our first Bloody Idiot episode for 2022 and an election is nigh, which, of course, means idiots are strutting their stuff everywhere, making our extremely serious job of finding the most brainless idiot that much harder!

Contesting the prestigious title this week is Kyle “Crankypants” Sandilands, Prue “Poo” Mac Swine Sween, accomplished dunderhead Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce and, as usual, Prime Moronister Scott "Psycho" Morrison.

With such a star-studded Idiot line-up, host Dave Donovan has called in ScoMojo expert Michelle Pini to lend a hand in her Idiot debut.

Sit back and have a laugh ;and don't forget to LIKE the video, SHARE ;it and subscribe to the IA YouTube channel.

Written and presented by David Donovan and Michelle Pini. Produced by Dan Jensen. You can follow, on Twitter, IA founder and director Dave Donovan @davrosz, managing editor Michelle Pini @vmp9 and digital editor Dan Jensen @danjensenmovies.

Related Articles