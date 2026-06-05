Beyond behaviour: Understanding neurodivergent overwhelm

A child experiencing overwhelm may withdraw or shut down as their nervous system responds to stress (Image via princessdlaf | iStock)

When a neurodivergent child melts down or shuts down, experts say the behaviour is often a signal of nervous system overload, not defiance, writes Melissa Marsden.

WHEN A NEURODIVERGENT child melts down or shuts down, the instinct for parents and teachers is often to manage the behaviour. Clinicians say that instinct, however well-meaning, misses what is actually happening — and can make things worse.

About 4.3 per cent of Australian children aged 5 to 14 are on the autism spectrum, and research suggests between 50 and 80 per cent of autistic people experience co-occurring mental health conditions or severe executive function difficulties — conditions closely tied to emotional and sensory dysregulation.

Yet Angela Sozzi, Psychology Lead at national allied health provider LiveBig, says these children are routinely misread as naughty or defiant, with the focus placed on stopping the behaviour rather than understanding its cause.

“We need to understand it’s not about them being difficult or intentional,” says Sozzi. “It’s their body’s way to communicate that ‘I’m dysregulated.’”

The autonomic nervous system is what drives these responses. When the brain detects a threat – real or perceived – it triggers a cascade of adrenaline and cortisol that raises the heart rate, sharpens the senses and shuts down higher reasoning. For neurodivergent people, that threshold is lower, the triggers more varied and the baseline stress level often already elevated before the day has properly begun.

“Intensity is different and the triggers are different to someone who is not neurodivergent,” Sozzi says. “You’re never going to find two of the same neurodivergent people.”

If that heightened state cannot be sustained, the system tips in the opposite direction. The child goes quiet, withdraws, disengages — not because they are being difficult, but because the body has moved into shutdown. Both states sit outside what clinicians call the window of tolerance: the zone in which a person can stay present, think clearly and engage with the world around them.

The goal, then, is not to talk a child through a meltdown but to help the body shift back toward safety. To do that, you need to know which state you are dealing with, because the two require opposite responses. Psychologists have the potential to help address this through both the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and private client supports — creating flexibility for the community at large.

“The quickest way to calm the nervous system is to calm the body first through sensory support and breathing,” Sozzi says.

For a child in a heightened state, that might mean slowing the breath, dimming lights or stepping away from a busy space. For one in shutdown, it means gently re-engaging the system — movement, a weighted blanket, something with a strong sensory anchor.

Masking adds another layer of complexity. Many neurodivergent people suppress their traits throughout the day to fit in — an exhausting effort that depletes the nervous system even when nothing obviously stressful has happened. Sozzi says the risk of meltdown or burnout rises sharply when masking is sustained without relief and she actively works with clients to build in regular brain breaks.

“They’re really likely to experience overwhelm in daily life,” Sozzi says. “Then, when they mask in their daily lives to cope, they will be more likely to experience burnout.”

The longer aim is self-sufficiency. By building self-awareness early, children can learn to recognise their own early warning signs and manage their responses before they escalate, a skill that becomes increasingly important as they move through school and into adult life without the same level of structured support.

“Once our children know more about themselves and the more they’re able to regulate themselves, we can get them back into that window of tolerance,” Sozzi says. “We want them to know when they go to high school what their triggers are so they can be successful.”

Sozzi says she has seen a ten-year-old become fully self-regulated within four to five years of early intervention. “That’s amazing for them, knowing what the early warning signs are.”

“It takes the pressure off,” Sozzi says. “This is not about someone doing the wrong thing. It is about a body responding to stress in the way it is designed to.”

Melissa Marsden is a freelance journalist and PhD candidate at Curtin University. You can follow Melissa on Twitter @MelMarsden96, on Bluesky @melissamarsdenphd or via Melissa's website, Framing the Narrative.