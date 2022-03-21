SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Video News

Behind the scenes with Laura Tangle and PM Morrespin

By | | comments |
Laura Tangle (managing editor Michelle Pini) interviews PM Morrespin (founder and publisher David Donovan) for an exclusive IA podcast

We take our podcasts and videos extremely seriously here at Independent Australia.

Here is a sneak preview of our behind-the-scenes process, in a podcast where Laura Tangle interviewed Prime Minister Scott Morrespin on $7.10.

Check out the podcast HERE.

Don't forget to LIKE the video, SHARE it and subscribe to the IA YouTube channel.

TANGLE: Quite. Can you understand why many people feel abandoned, Prime Minister?

 

MORRESPIN: Well of course! Of course I do, Laura. I mean, it’s like my good friend, who also happens to be the National Recovery and Resilience Agency Co-ordinator-General Shane Stone said, “you’ve got people who want to live among the gum trees … and then their houses fall in the river”. I mean, of course they feel abandoned, they’re in the river, for God’s sake!

Written and performed by Michelle Pini and Dave Donovan. Produced by Dan Jensen.

You can follow IA founder and director Dave Donovan @davrosz, managing editor Michelle Pini on Twitter @vmp9 and digital editor Dan Jensen @danjensenmovies. Follow Independent Australia on Twitter @independentaus and on Facebook HERE.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS SATIRE VIDEO
VIDEO Scott Morrespin podcast #Auspol Albo Anthony Albanese floods flood response Labor Defence Force
Recent articles by David Donovan
Behind the scenes with Laura Tangle and PM Morrespin

We take our podcasts and videos extremely seriously here at Independent Australi ...  
Morrison, Dutton, the ADF and the floods — photo ops all the way down

A vivid illustration of the current Federal Government’s approach to natural ...  
EDITORIAL: Morrison, Dutton, the ADF and the floods — photo ops all the way down

A vivid illustration of the current Federal Government’s approach to natural ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate