Behind the scenes with Laura Tangle and PM Morrespin

Laura Tangle (managing editor Michelle Pini) interviews PM Morrespin (founder and publisher David Donovan) for an exclusive IA podcast

Here is a sneak preview of our behind-the-scenes process, in a podcast where Laura Tangle interviewed Prime Minister Scott Morrespin on $7.10.

TANGLE: Quite. Can you understand why many people feel abandoned, Prime Minister? MORRESPIN: Well of course! Of course I do, Laura. I mean, it’s like my good friend, who also happens to be the National Recovery and Resilience Agency Co-ordinator-General Shane Stone said, “you’ve got people who want to live among the gum trees … and then their houses fall in the river”. I mean, of course they feel abandoned, they’re in the river, for God’s sake!

Written and performed by Michelle Pini and Dave Donovan. Produced by Dan Jensen.

