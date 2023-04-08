Ban 'rapper-type music' — actually, ban everything

A recent statement from NSW Police declaring a ban on 'rapper-type music' at the Sydney Royal Easter Show has Tom Tanuki asking why we don't just ban everything.

NSW POLICE are banning “rapper-type music” at the Sydney Royal Easter Show, to quote the NSW Police Assistant Commissioner.

Someone was fatally stabbed last year at the show. The NSW Police say this "rapper-type music’' is being used to “lure youth into a life of crime”. It’s reminiscent of the 1990’s U.S. anti-rap censorship wave, which saw legends like Ice T, 2 Live Crew and C-Bo dragged through court and the conservative media.

I’m not willing to risk hearing music that gets the youth’s blood up so much that they stab me. Any music that does that is profane and frankly bordering on satanic. So, I say, ban it.

If young people can’t hear these songs, they won’t form little gangs and buy little knives. They won’t think of bad things and will return to experiencing the unvarnished joy of youth — perhaps throwing quoits and playing by the river like I did in my salad days.

But if they do hear these songs anyway – if, say, some lout behind the decks at the Royal Easter Show were to play the contraband for a lark – well, we can just make an example of them and get our NSW Police in to taser the lout, and then get a magistrate to gaol them for a bit. That’s called "sending a strong message".

That’s a ban for the Sky News viewers. But we’ve got all kinds of bans here in Australia.

Where are we at on banning certain hand gestures? You’ll recall those neo-Nazis sieg heiling on the Parliament steps recently. Well, we all agreed to stop that from happening again by banning the making of that shape with your hands.

Yes, you can continue to sieg heil if it means so much to you! But then our boys at Victoria Police (VicPol) get to taser you in your face. And then our judges throw you in gaol. That sends a strong message. It will have the effect of not making you want to make that shape with your hands again. And then the problem of neo-Nazism is solved. See? That’s a ban for The Age readers. There’s a ban for everyone!

Did we ban all their symbols yet? Let’s ban some pictures. We all know what the bad pictures are; that part is easy. There’s the swastika, sure, but lots of other ones too. Shall I hop on the (Anti-Defamation League) ADL’s hate symbols database right now and download a whole gang of bad jpegs?

I know. Why don’t we have a Victorian Government app where we can upload bad pictures for immediate banning by VicPol? Perhaps repurpose the old COVID check-in app. It will help our boys in blue to know which pictures to taser.

You can’t hide from the power of our bans with a face mask. You coward! Show your face! We can just ban the masks. (Actually, we did already, in Victoria in 2017.) So, there. You can still wear the mask if you want, but then we get to rip your mask off your grubby little face so VicPol can taser you all over it. And then we get to imprison your tasered face.

It’s complicated, though, because we also had a not-face-mask ban for a while. A mask mandate. I wanted to ban not wearing a face mask, but now I want a face mask ban too.

What to ban? What not to ban? I feel like a kid in a candy shop. How about this: if you’ve got a sniffle and you don’t have a mask, VicPol is allowed to taser you in the face. But if you’re feeling well and you do have one, also you can be face-tasered. How does that sound? Is that nuanced enough?

We should hire more cops to implement all these bans. Look, just tell me who to vote for. I am Australian. I am happy to plug up any potential problems with cops and bans. Cops are like Polyfilla, but blue... and if Polyfilla could shoot you.

Let’s ban everything. But start with the rapper-type music, please.

Ban trap and drill. Ban all New York rap, all LA rap. Ban UK grime, backpacker rap, jazz hip hop, late 90’s avant indie college space rap and 2000’s-era crunk and hyphy. Ban whatever Death Grips does.

Remember those early '90s pop-house anthems that would put some sweaty no-name rapper on before the third chorus to rap about four bars? Even those.

How do you know some stabbings didn’t happen because of early '90s pop-house anthems? I almost feel like stabbing someone when I hear them.

Just to be sure — ban it all.

Tom Tanuki is a writer, satirist and anti-fascist activist. Tom does weekly videos on YouTube commenting on the Australian political fringe. You can follow Tom on Twitter @tom_tanuki.