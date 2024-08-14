Australian victims on their own in 'honey pot' for scammers

As scammers continue to defraud Australians of billions each year, paid bank lobbyists are effectively aiding the momentum in favour of scammers, writes Dr Kim Sawyer.

ACADEMICS are independent observers, yet the best laboratory is the laboratory of experience.

We were scammed and lost a chunk of our lifetime savings. The scam was bad, but the response of the banks and government was worse.

When banks are liable, the scammers know they are up against the banks and not the victims. That’s why they don’t target them.

Scams are an epidemic bubbling along under the surface of our digitalised society. We are getting glimpses of what is happening from the articles appearing almost daily in the media. Victims and consumer advocates are campaigning for reimbursement, but the Minister of Financial Services Stephen Jones is resisting. There is a battle between the unpaid lobbyists of the advocates and victims, and the paid lobbyists of the banks.

Currently, the banks are ahead.

The paid lobbyists are led by Anna Bligh, CEO of the Australian Banking Association (ABA) and former Labor Premier of Queensland. Ms Bligh is a very effective lobbyist; victims of scams know how effective.

Ms Bligh opposed the establishment of the Banking Royal Commission, claiming banks might suffer reputational damage from being associated with an inquiry that lacked “any real substance or evidence”. She later backflipped after the damning findings of the Royal Commission, but her lobbying began again, in earnest, after the election of the Albanese Government.

On 23 November 2022, the Sydney Morning Herald led with a story headlined 'Million-dollar fines for ‘dodgy’ bankers', which detailed the political breakthrough in implementing one of the recommendations of the Royal Commission to hold bank executives personally accountable for ripping people off. Just 24 hours later, the story had changed with the Australian Financial Review announcing:

'Banks force Labor rethink on $1m executive fines.'

Ms Bligh had called the Minister. The Australian Citizens Party described the turnaround as the Minister 'bending the knee' to the power behind the throne. Many scam victims agree.

Ms Bligh is a very effective lobbyist.

In early 2022, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) recommended Confirmation of Payee be introduced to allow payers to see the payee's name. The ACCC said it would reduce fraud, citing the 35% drop in fraud when adopted by UK banks and for Dutch banks, the 81% reduction in fraud.

But Ms Bligh opposed the Confirmation of Payee measure and Minister Jones agreed with her. He did not compel banks to introduce Confirmation of Payee. Failure to implement Confirmation of Payee has cost many thousands of Australians hundreds of millions of dollars between 2022 and 2025 when it will become mandatory for all banks.

Ms Bligh is a very effective lobbyist.

Unlike Australian banks, most UK banks reimburse scam victims. Since 2019, banks in the UK have been reimbursing scam victims, voluntarily, at an average rate of 67%. In October, it will be mandatory for British banks to reimburse victims of scams, unless the customer has shown gross negligence by ignoring a warning. The major U.S. banks are reimbursing at a rate of 75%.

The UK banks are not going broke. The four banks with the highest reimbursement rates TSB (88%), Nationwide (87%), HSBC (76%), and Natwest (76%) saw net profit after tax jump by 71%, 40%, 51% and 20%, respectively, in 2023. The banks with the lower reimbursement rates, Sterling, Metro Bank and Monzo, were those most targeted by scammers.

Support for reimbursement from banks has risen in Australia. A recent survey by Essential Media released by the Consumer Action Law Centre found the vast majority (75%) of Australians expect banks to keep their money safe from criminal scammers and if they fail, to return it to their accounts.

Australians lost a massive $2.74 billion to scammers in 2023 — that’s over $295 for every household in our country, already under pressure from cost-of-living woes. Scams are becoming more sophisticated. Anyone can become a victim; however careful they try to be. Consumer Action Law Centre CEO Stephanie Tonkin said she is not surprised that 75% of Australians believe the Government should introduce laws to force banks to refund customers.

But Ms Bligh disagrees and the Minister agrees with Ms Bligh.

Ms Bligh has opposed reimbursement of victims and opposed liability obligations of the UK. Her two-fold argument has been restated many times to many audiences but it is always the same — that this will let the telcos and digital platforms off the hook to prevent and respond to scams. The banks fear it will encourage scammers to promote more financial scams, creating a "honey pot", knowing that banks will have to cover all the losses. They use the moral hazard argument, that victims will take more risks if they are reimbursed.

The arguments are nonsense. Scams first establish mule accounts that become safe houses for scammers. Mule accounts are held in Australian banks, telcos have nothing to do with them. Mule accounts are the centre of the scam, the accounts from which the money is laundered. Money laundering is a crime for which banks are liable and for which banks are prosecuted. If banks are liable for money laundering, why are they not liable for scams?

The argument that it will encourage scammers is illogical and contrary to what the UK Payment Systems Regulator found in a detailed analysis of the incentives of banks, and contrary to what the evidence shows. The UK banks with the highest reimbursement rates have had the greatest increase in net profits in 2023 and are the banks less targeted by the scammers.

When the money is not theirs, there is little incentive to fix their systems and to trace the funds but when the money is theirs, there is every incentive to fix their systems and to trace the funds. When banks are liable, the scammers know they are up against the banks and not the victims. That’s why they don’t target them.

Rather than the UK being the honey pot, Australia has become the honey pot for scammers. The scammer in our case had a British accent. Anecdotal evidence from other victims and police suggests the British scammers knew whom to target. It appears the scammers shifted to Australia. They knew we had a weak anti-scam system where victims were on their own.

Australia has become a honey pot, yet the Minister argues against any retrospective reimbursement. His proposed legislation of mandatory codes – and not reimbursement – is to be enabled in 2025. However, the liability of banks did not start in 2024 or 2025, it started much earlier.

Ms Bligh is a very effective lobbyist, so effective that the Minister echoes her arguments, deflecting blame onto the telcos and referring to reimbursement as a honeypot for scammers. The Minister opposes reimbursement, but even the mainstream media seem to be waking up. A recent story in The Australian headlined, 'Banks play Jones like their fiddle', stated:

'Not only is Jones wrapped tightly around Bligh’s finger, but this is also the worst-kept secret in Canberra. We have it on impeccable authority that the ABA all but writes the Minister’s speaking notes.'

The Australian Financial Review chimed in with a story headlined 'Stephen Jones shields banks in scam "war"', detailed how his lines exactly match those of the banking lobbyists to which he speaks. As the article said, it would almost be funny if scam victims weren’t losing out from the Government’s refusal to explore a reimbursement model.

On 2 December 1972, I handed out how-to-vote cards all day to support the election of the Whitlam Labor Government. How ironic that Minister Jones is now the member for Whitlam. How ironic that a conservative government in the UK was able to do what a Labor Government in Australia would not do. What irony when a Labor government does the bidding of the banks. What would Gough be thinking?

The Citizens Party probably said it best:

Jim Chalmers and Stephen Jones are supposed to be Labor politicians — from the party of King O’Malley, John Curtin and Ben Chifley, who fought for the people against the banks, which they called the Money Power, and never took a backwards step. That Labor Party would not even recognise this modern Labor Party that bends the knee to the Money Power.

Dr Kim Sawyer is a senior fellow in the School of Historical and Philosophical Studies at the University of Melbourne.

