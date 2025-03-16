Australian actor Reg Evans remembered

The late actor Reg Evans had a varied career in the Australian arts from the 1960s onward. (Photo, 1984).

He worked in radio, theatre, television and film, appearing in much-loved productions such as Homicide, Prisoner, Mad Max and Gallipoli.

Evans and his partner died in the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

