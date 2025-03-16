SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Life & Arts News

Australian actor Reg Evans remembered

By | | comments |

The late actor Reg Evans had a varied career in the Australian arts from the 1960s onward. (Photo, 1984).

He worked in radio, theatre, television and film, appearing in much-loved productions such as Homicide, Prisoner, Mad Max and Gallipoli.

Evans and his partner died in the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
ARTS LIFE & ARTS
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism Reg Evans Australian film industry Homicide Prisoner Blue Heelers Black Saturday bushfires
Share Article
Recent articles by Bill McAuley
Australian actor Reg Evans remembered

The late actor Reg Evans had a varied career in the Australian arts from the 1960s ...  
AFL 'specky': When 'god' soared, crowds roared

Footy's back! In case you missed this Eye for Australia pic last year, Gary Able ...  
Academy Award-winning 'Angel' Meryl Streep in Australia

This image of Meryl Streep was taken in Hobart when the actress was on a promoti ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate