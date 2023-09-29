SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
AUGUST WINNERS!: IA Writing Competition

Independent Australia is delighted to announce the IA Writing Competition winners for the month of August! 

A big CONGRATULATIONS to the following August stand-outs:

Most Compelling Article

Highly Commended

William Briggs 'U.S. aggression against China ignores lessons of Hiroshima'

(Read this excellent article HERE.)

 

AUGUST PRIZE WINNER 

GJ Burchall  'Say "okay" to Australia Day in May'

(Read this excellent article HERE.)

Most Enthralling Fiction Work

Highly Commended

John Longhurst — 'Albo is bringing out Australia's feminine side'

(Read this excellent entry HERE.)

 

AUGUST PRIZE WINNER

Gary Stark — 'Dead Awake'
(Read this winning entry HERE.)

Our August category winners – GJ Burchall and Gary Stark – each receive a $100 cash prize and a 12-month subscription to IAplus their entries have been published on the Independent Australia website. 

They have also been shortlisted for the overall $500 prize and publication in the special printed edition of the Independent Australia Magazine, due in October. 

Sadly, we must advise that internationally renowned and multi-award-winning Australian journalist, and friend of this publication, John Pilger, is unable to judge the non-fiction category, due to illness.

On behalf of the team at IA, we wish John a speedy recovery and extend our thanks and appreciation for all his hard work and ongoing support of our publication. We look forward to welcoming his outstanding contributions again in the near future. 

We are pleased to announce, however, that former CEO and editor-in-chief of The Age and founder of the Australian Press CouncilRanald MacDonald AO, has stepped in to judge the non-fiction category in John's absence. Thank you, Ranald for supporting our work and stepping in at such late notice!

Jo DyerAustralian theatre and film producer and former Sydney Writers' Festival CEO and director of Adelaide Writers' Week is our eminent judge for the fiction category. 

* Entries for the IA Writing Competition closed on 18 August 2023. However, due to a typo in an earlier article, entries received before 30 September will also be considered, though a monthly prize for September may not be awarded. 

Read the monthly winning entries to date:

Independent Australia is proud to announce a competition to showcase some of our most talented writers, with some terrific prizes up for grabs!

