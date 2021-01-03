AUDIO: New Year's Day message to the nation from the Morrespins (who are definitely not in Fiji)

EXCLUSIVE ZOOM INTERVIEW: Prime Minister Scott Moresspin and his wife Jennifer Moresspin join Samantha Armasuckup on The Sun Rises to discuss plans for 2021 and the "green Christmas".

Listen on Soundcloud HERE:

Independent Australia · AUDIO: Zoom Interview with Scott and Jennifer Moresspin who definitely aren't on Holiday

You can also listen on YouTube HERE:

TRANSCRIPT

SAMANTHA ARMASUCKUP: Good morning everyone, my name’s Samantha Armasuckup and welcome to 6 News’ special New Year’s telecast. Last night, Australians celebrated the end to such a difficult year. But one Australian, whom famously went on holiday this time last year while bushfires were ravaging the nation, has been awfully quiet. This has a lot of people asking, well, where the bloody hell are ya? That is why it is my great pleasure to welcome to the program, the Prime Minister of Australia, the Honorable, Scott Morrispin, and his wife Jennifer, welcome to the show.

(SCOTT MORESSPIN CAN BE HEARD IN THE BACKGROUND ORDERING A PINA COLADA)

JENNIFER MORESSPIN: Thanks Sam. You know, New Years has always been a really special time of year for our family, and we know this year, with the pandemic, the bushfires, and the floods, it's going to be a year that so many Australians-

SCOTT MORESSPIN: Fair dinkum Jenny, all I hear out of your mouth is nothing but bloody whinging and complaining.

JENNIFER MORESSPIN: Scott..

SCOTT MORESSPIN: Honestly, mate, can you just take a bloody chill pill, look around us, we’re in Fiji for crying out...

JENNIFER MORESSPIN: Scott…we’re live.

SCOTT MORESSPIN: Eh...Oh is that Sammy? It’s good to see you champ, what’s all this here...hold on let me fix this.

SOUNDS AS IF SCOTT MORESSPIN IS FIDGETING WITH THE MICROPHONE

SCOTT MORESSPIN: See Jen?

SCOTT MORESSPIN: I told you we shouldn’t have brought this little piss-weak iPad mini...

SCOTT MORESSPIN: It was a fuckin' silly idea you know...

SCOTT MORESSPIN: Can’t see a bloody thing

SCOTT MORESSPIN: Ah— yep – rightio, there we go... seems to me like we’re in a bloody interview of sorts. Is that right, Jen?

JENNIFER MORESSPIN:

SCOTT MORESSPIN: Ah well, we’ll just take it from the top then, eh?

SAMANTHA ARMASUCKUP: Scott, you’re in a live interview, we have nearly 4,000 viewers at the moment, so no, we can’t really take it from the top.

SCOTT MORESSPIN: HAH! Strewth! Well, rightio don’t sweat it then, let’s just keep this ball rolling.

SAMANTHA ARMASUCKUP: Excellent, alright then, we’ll just get to some questions…so um,Mr. Prime Minister, as we all know, Queensland has shut its borders to greater Sydney and there is now the looming threat of its borders being closed to all of New South Wales. Do you agree with this sudden decision made by the premier right before Christmas? And if not, why?

SCOTT MORESSPIN: Yeah nah, bloody wretched woman she is that Anastasia Palaszczuk. Closing those borders before Christmas so all us Sydneysiders had an excuse not to visit our bogan in-laws – fuckin' genius idea. The only real gripe I have is how she only gave a days’ notice ya know? Seriously, Anastasia, you should’ve known that half of Sydney was already on the dreadful ride up the Pacific Highway to Redneckville by the time ya little announcement came out. Luckily, we got away to...

JENNIFER MORESSPIN: Scott!



SAMANTHA ARMASUCKUP: Oh, um well that is unfortunate…anyways, uh, New Year’s resolutions! As we know, every year, people create their own little resolutions for the New Year, do you have any goals for 2021 Mr. Prime Minister?

SCOTT MORESSPIN: Aww... you know I do have a couple of things in mind that I think many people of this nation will look forward to.

SAMANTHA ARMASUCKUP: Fantastic! I’m sure a lot of Australians would appreciate some new job keeping policies maybe even some trade deals to get Australia back to the way it was pre-COVID, do you mind telling us what your resolutions are?

SCOTT MORESSPIN: Well on Christmas eve I invited over the Chair of Infrastructure Australia to the old shack...

SAMANTHA ARMASUCKUP: The old shack? By that do you mean

SCOTT MORESSPIN: Yes Samantha, my Kirribilli Mansion, and we had a bit of a chat about things, discussed some arrangements and well, we decided to begin construction a brand-new 150 million dollar, 500 square acre treehouse for the kids.

SAMANTHA ARMASUCKUP: A treehouse? 500 acres you say?

SCOTT MORESSPIN: Well, you see I just thought it’d go well with the cubby house and chicken coop I did last year. Well, I mean Jamie Durie did it, but we got some good snaps of me pretending to hold a hammer! Bewdy!

SAMANTHA ARMASUCKUP: Well uh that sounds great, and what else did the Morrispin’s get up to on Christmas besides building a 150 million dollar treehouse?

SCOTT MORESSPIN: Bloody... Well, I don’t know. Whatever you Aussies do? Bitta backyard cricket with the kids. Well, I actually have my own cricket field and turf pitch in my backyard. And I did invite over the Australian cricket team and watch them play against my two little girls in a 50 over test match. The girls got completely flogged, bloody hilarious. How good is beating women!

SAMANTHA ARMASUCKUP: Oh, well... Okay then, that’s...

SCOTT MORESSPIN: Their little arms couldn’t even pick up the bat let alone fuckin' swing the thing you know what I mean, it’s quite pathetic really. Silly little things can’t even make one run!

SAMANTHA ARMASUCKUP: Wow, ok, that’s really...

SCOTT MORESSPIN: This one time, right, a couple of years ago, my youngest Abbey was batting against Adam Zampa, that short-arse leggie, and fuck me the ball bloody ricocheted off the wicket and, I shit you not, somehow managed to make its way down Abbey’s throat.

SAMANTHA ARMASUCKUP: Wha...

SCOTT MORESSPIN: That’s a true story, fair dinkum! You can ask Jenny, like that bloody carnival game where you throw a ball into them creepy clowns’ mouths. Although lucky for my wallet, she didn’t break any teeth. Well, not many anyway.

SAMANTHA ARMASUCKUP: Oh... That’s good. I guess.

SCOTT MORESSPIN: Well that's mainly due to the fact that she was only two years old at the time and didn’t have all her baby teeth through. But ah, yeah nah, it’s still in her stomach, but ya know shit happens, she was only a bloody toddler so she can’t fuckin' remember anyways.

SAMANTHA ARMASUCKUP: Alright then seems like that all the time we-

SCOTT MORESSPIN:Ahh…the fun times we had when we were back in Canberra and not travelling around the glorious South Pacific... Ummm which we are definitely not doing at moment. Aww that reminds me, on Christmas after the match, the Aussie team and I were punching away buckets, cause y’know in the bloody ACT it’s legal, not that that would’ve stopped us anyways...

(Conversation is muffled as Samantha talks over the Prime Minister.)

SAMANTHA ARMASUCKUP: Ok Prime Minister that seems to be all the time we have, thanks for your … ah ... inspiring words and ...well … yeah ... Happy New Year to you and your beautiful family. Thank you.

SCOTT MORESSPIN: Ay good one that was, ya know that’s what I call a bloody green Christmas.

Follow Independent Australia on Twitter @independentaus and on Facebook HERE.

Related Articles