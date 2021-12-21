AUDIO EXCLUSIVE: Stun Grunt talks to RW emotional influencing guru in Vienna about 'R point'

IA follows reporter Stun Grunt to the wind-swept snow fields of Vienna, Austria, to interview right-wing conservative guru Dr Nick Splitzenparkenwearin.

Here, Dr Nick explains his philosophy of the R point (or in this case, the AHHHHH point), a concept normally associated with medical science but as we've learned, can be applied to other areas such as refugees and climate change.

What happens is, people go "ohhhh", they started reading all the things they go "ahhh". And then they read a bit more, they go "oooh". And then they read a little bit more and they go, "AHHHHHH!" I've just gotta get them to the "AHHH!" point. ~ Dr Nick Splitzenparkenwearin

Written and performed by David Donovan. Theme music by Rocky Dabscheck.

