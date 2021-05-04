Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
AUDIO: David Donovan interviewed by RFDS about his epic story of survival

A 16-year-old David Donovan survived a motorbike accident that should have killed him (Image by Dan Jensen)

What is it that propels some of us to go on when we think all is lost? From IA founder Dave Donovan comes an incredible, harrowing and life-affirming story of survival.

I'd severed my trachea. My lungs instantly collapsed. I was in a pretty bad way.

This interview details the incredible journey of a 16-year-old Dave Donovan who suffered an horrific motorbike accident while working alone on his family's vast and remote cattle station near Longreach, Southern Queensland, on the edge of the Great Dividing Range.

My first thought was, 'Oh, bugger it, I've killed myself'. And for about I don't how long, I just laid down in the dust and sort of gave up. I just thought I was dead.

It's a distressing and, at times, humourous tale of suffering, courage, tenacity and endurance. Today, David's slightly laboured breathing is the main physical legacy of the accident, during which the injuries he sustained included severing his throat on a barbed-wire fence and that, in all likelihood, should have killed him. It is a courageous story of sheer determination and it is also a testament to the vital work of the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

I could barely get any breath in ... I didn't have any hope. I didn't have any energy. All I wanted to do ... was to show that I tried, to save myself.

Listen to the Royal Flying Doctor Service's Lana Mitchell interview Dave Donovan on YouTube on Soundcloud HERE:

Listen on YouTube HERE:

Recovery and the importance of hope
Recovery and the importance of hope

Independent Australia managing editor David Donovan talks about how hope helped him recover from a serious accident, and the importance of hope in all our lives.

HEALTH LIFE & ARTS AUDIO
David Donovan accident Royal Flying Doctor Service Lana Mitchell survival hope David Donovan recovery Dr Robert Hodge Queensland
AUDIO: David Donovan interviewed by RFDS about his epic story of survival

